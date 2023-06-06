S4C records jump in audience figures for Urdd Eisteddfod coverage

S4C’s coverage of this year’s Carmarthenshire Urdd Eisteddfod has been a big hit with viewers, as the Welsh language broadcaster doubled the audience for its nightly highlight’s programmes compared to last year.

This year, S4C offered expanded coverage over the week, as all competitions from the Red Pavilion, the White Pavilion and the Green Pavilion were streamed live on S4C Clic from 8:00am until the end of the competitions.

Over the week there were 77,000 viewing sessions of the live streaming from these pavilions.

The Urdd’s programmes, not including the live streaming, had 80,000 viewing sessions on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

There was also a 17% increase in viewing numbers during the afternoon compared to 2022.

217,000 viewers in Wales watched the programmes from the Urdd Eisteddfod on television during the week, an increase of 6% compared to last year.

On social media, the Urdd Eisteddfod content received over 1 million impressions.

Sian Doyle, Chief Executive of S4C, said: “The Urdd kick started our summer of live events, and it was great that S4C was broadcasting on multiple platforms and bringing every moment of the Urdd to life for our audience.

“I am grateful to our partners in the Urdd and Afanti production company for working together so well. It’s fantastic to see the numbers who watched increasing.”

