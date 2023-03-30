S4C returns to National Museum of History for new series of Sain Ffagan

S4C returns to St Fagans National Museum of History, one of the most popular visitor attractions in Wales, for a new series of Sain Ffagan.

This season, the series which gives viewers a unique glimpse of the museum’s work through the eyes of staff and visitors, will feature a variety of projects, including:

The rebuilding of the historic Vulcan Hotel from Cardiff

The creation of an exhibition about the tragedy of Aberfan

The celebration of the Hindu festival of Diwali

St Fagans also welcome tens of thousands of people to the Food Festival, which is the busiest day of the year. And somehow, an angel has gone missing from St Teilo’s Church.

Sam Grace, Executive Producer of the series, said: “It’s a privilege to be able to go behind the scenes and see how much work and talent it takes for St Fagans to portray the story of Wales and the Welsh people in such a skilful way, and make it so relevant to our lives today. We are delighted to share these entertaining and emotive stories with the viewers.”

Bethan Lewis, Head of St Fagans, said: “It’s been lovely to welcome the crew back to St Fagans. This second series reveals a lot of new stories which show the wide variety of the museum’s work. We hope people enjoy getting a look behind the scenes and finding out more about life at St Fagans.”

Sain Ffagan is on S4C at 20:25 on Wednesdays from 5 April 2023 and is available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

St Fagans National Museum of History is open every day from 10.00 till 5.00.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

