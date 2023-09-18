S4C thriller Dal y Mellt returns for second series next year

A second series of the heist drama Dal y Mellt, the first Welsh language drama to be broadcast on Netflix, will return to S4C in 2024.

The drama, produced by Vox Pictures, is currently filming in Bangor, Cardiff and London.

The series is based on Iwan ‘Iwcs’ Roberts’ new novel ‘Dal Arni’, which is a sequel to his novel ‘Dal y Mellt’.

The first series of the TV adaptation was renamed Rough Cut on the streaming service.

Gwion Morris Jones returns as the main character, Carbo, while Mici, Gronw, Antonia, Dafydd Aldo Meri Jên, Cidw, Jiffy and Julia re-join the thriller for its second season.

Gwenllian Gravelle, S4C’s Head of Scripted said: “After the success of the first series on S4C and Netflix I am delighted to announce that the loveable gang will be back for another exciting adventure next year.

“The story continues with new characters and a new challenge facing the gang.

“This is an ambitious production that will have an audience here in Wales, but our intention is also to ensure that international audiences get to see the series.”

Llŷr Morus, Head of Production at Vox Pictures added: “Vox Pictures are delighted to be back in production with S4C for a second series of Dal y Mellt.

“It’s great to build on the success of the first series and bring back our gang of infamous characters doing all the wrong things for all the right reasons.

“Another heist is hatched which will confound and astound whilst the gang seek fortune and love in equal measure.”

The novel ‘Dal Arni’ by Iwan ‘Iwcs’ Roberts will be published by Y Lolfa in October.

