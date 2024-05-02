S4C to broadcast Welsh language version of The Voice

S4C will broadcast a Welsh language version of the global, multi award-winning hit TV series The Voice which will air in 2025.

Y Llais as it is called in Welsh, will feature international opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel as one of the four Coaches from different musical backgrounds who will sit in the most iconic chairs on television.

Sir Bryn Terfel has been performing at Opera Houses and concert stages across the world for the last three decades.

He is also a successful recording artist, a Grammy, Classical Brit and Gramophone Award winner, and performed at the Coronation of the King last May.

Global phenomenon

S4C’s Welsh language version, which will be 8 x 90-minutes, is the 75th adaptation of the original format of The Voice, making it the biggest and most successful format brand in the non-scripted global marketplace to date.

Together with its six spin-off versions, the ITV Studios format was named by K7 Media last month as Franchise of the Year, as well as the format with the highest number of active versions in 2023.

The series will see contestants take part in blind auditions as the nation’s best vocalists try to impress four of Wales’ top recording artists.

Hopefuls looking for a shot at stardom will take to the stage in a bid to be crowned this series’ winner, securing an exciting 12 month mentoring scheme and opportunities to perform on S4C programmes.

This primetime format offers fun, feel-good entertainment for the whole family.

The series will be available to watch on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Sir Bryn Terfel said: “It’s great that the Land of Song is getting its own special version of the The Voice series – what better way to discover the next big star?

“If you are interested in taking part then make sure you register on the website www.s4c.cymru/yllais.

“This is the perfect opportunity to make your dream come true, to perform on S4C, and to be part of the most exciting series on television.”

Emerging talent

Y Llais will be presented by BBC Radio 1 presenter Sian Eleri. “I’m delighted to be presenting one of the biggest shows in the world that is dedicated to finding and championing new, emerging talent.

“For it to be happening on home soil with S4C is next level! Bring on those rotating chairs!’

Geraint Evans S4C’s Interim Chief Content Officer said: “We are thrilled to be developing a Welsh language version of such an incredibly successful international brand.

“As we aim to attract a wider and more diverse audience, Y Llais will be a fantastic spectacle which will generate widespread interest and appeal.

“It will be a pleasure to have opera star Sir Bryn Terfel sitting in one of the famous red chairs. As a nation we have produced some of the most successful singers in the world, and with this format we’re looking forward to discovering the next big voice from Wales.”

“Voice from Wales”

Nia Thomas, Boom Cymru Managing Director said: “The Voice is an iconic global vocal competition, and the perfect platform to discover a magical voice from Wales.

“It’s a privilege to be working with Sir Bryn Terfel, and to be creating the 75th adaptation of this incredibly popular format for S4C.

“We encourage every aspiring singer here in Wales to apply for Y Llais so that we can shine a light on their talent and help them achieve their dreams.”

In order to participate in Y Llais an application form must be submitted by June 21st, 2024 by following this link www.s4c.cymru/yllais Auditions will be held on July 12th in north Wales and on July 15th in south Wales.