S4C to host Wales v USA concert on New York’s Times Square tonight and hand Rob and Ryan national award

Welsh language channel S4C will host a special ‘Wales and the World’ concert on Times Square tonight to celebrate the links between the nations before Wales play USA in the World Cup.

The concert is part of the channel’s series of programmes to celebrate Wales in the World Cup. The concert will include the presentation of a special international award to the Hollywood actors and Wrexham co-owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

It will also feature celebrities such as Ioan Gruffudd, Mathew Rhys, and Michael Sheen.

The concert held tonight at Sony Hall, Times Square, and will be broadcast on S4C on Sunday night on the eve of Wales’ first match in the World Cup against the USA.

One of the celebrities performing, singer Mared Williams, told S4C Newyddion: “I’m really looking forward to being part of this concert. It’s really nice to have some kind of Welsh community in New York.

“I really feel that the Welsh community has come together this weekend.

“The preparations have been going well. It’s a privilege to share the stage with other singers from Wales.”

Mae’r paratoadau ar gyfer ‘Cyngerdd Cymru i’r Byd’ sy’n cael ei gynnal gan S4C wedi dechrau yn Efrog Newydd. Bydd y cyngerdd yn cael ei gynnal nos Lun yn Neuadd Sony, Times Square, ac yn cael ei ddarlledu ar S4C nos Sul🎶🇺🇸 👉https://t.co/Etg4g0S4dr pic.twitter.com/LzGJnjeYt8 — Newyddion S4C (@NewyddionS4C) November 14, 2022

Mared added that the concert was an opportunity to share Welsh culture with the world.

“We have so much wealth in our music and culture,” he said.

“It’s really nice to see Wales getting a world-famous platform recently on the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ program with Ryan Renolds and Rob McElhenney.

“So I’m really proud that we can share the Welsh language and be able to create a different partnership here in New York.”

You can watch the concert on S4C on Sunday 20 November.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

