S4C unveil magical festive lineup

This Christmas, S4C is celebrating the festive season with a dazzling line-up of Welsh-language programmes that will pull at all of the emotions.

From hilarious stand-up Welsh comedy with Elis James, joyful singing with Bronwen Lewis and Aled Jones, new gripping crime drama with Erin Richards, and an opportunity to fall in love on the slopes with Elin Fflur, the channel has something for everyone.

Original content

Viewers can enjoy a festive mix of original Welsh content, bringing together familiar favourites such as Sgwrs Dan y Lloer and a special edition of Priodas Pymtheg Mil, and exciting productions further afield including new dating series Amour a Mynydd in the French Alps and Iolo a Dewi: Y Tad a’r Mab a Zambia.

For children there will be plenty to entertain including a brand new series of the sci-fi drama full of mystery, Itopia, the latest series of Mabinogi-ogi and their favourite Christmas editions of Nadolig Deian a Loli.

And when younger viewers are tucked up in bed, settle on the sofa to watch the gritty, Newport-based crime drama with Erin Richards, Tom Cullen and Matthew Gravelle, Ar y Ffin.

Live From the playing fields, Clwb Rygbi will broadcast the two derby games in the United Rugby Championship with the Dragons v Cardiff on Boxing Day and the Scarlets v Dragons on 1 January. Clwb Rygbi will also broadcast the Super Rygbi Cymru matches between Cardiff and Newport on 22 December and RGC v Bridgend on 28 December. And Sgorio will broadcast both football matches between Caernarfon and the New Saints, also on Boxing Day, and Bridgend v Cardiff Met on 31 December live.

S4C Favourites

To complete the line-up, there will be special Christmas episodes of S4C favourites, including Noson Lawen, Cefn Gwlad from New Zealand, Pobol y Cwm, Rownd a Rownd, Am Dro! Selebs!, Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol, Canu Gyda fy Arwr: Aled Jones and many more.

Offering plenty of joy, laughter, suspense, and community, S4C has something special for everyone in Wales and beyond this Christmas.

Highlights

Deian a Loli (series 1 & 2) 03.12.24 N/A

Albi a Noa yn Achub yr Iwnifyrs 15.12.24 16:00

Itopia 16.12.24 N/A

C’mon Midffild: Nadolig Llawen? 18.12.24 20:25

Carol yr Ŵyl 20.12.24 20:00

Noson Lawen ‘Dolig 21.12.24 19:30

Nia Ben Aur 21.12.24 20:30

Clwb Rygbi: Caerdydd v Casnewydd 22.12.24 17:00

Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol 22.12.24 19:00

Goreuon Ryan a Ronnie 22.12.24 20:00

Ffa Coffi Pawb! 22.12.24 21:00

Sgwrs Dan y Lloer: Daf James 23.12.24 20:00

Cefn Gwlad: Palmant Aur y Kiwis 23.12.24 21.00

Midffild Y Mwfi 23.12.24 22:30

HaHaHansh (digital only) 23.12.24 N/A

Bronwen Lewis: O’r Stafell Fyw 24.12.24 20:30

Jonathan: Dathlu 20 24.12.24 21:30

Canu Gyda Fy Arwr: Aled Jones 25.12.24 19:00

Priodas Pymtheg Mil 25.12.24 20:00

Pobol y Cwm (hour long Christmas special) 25.12.24 21:00

Mwy o Ryan a Ronnie 25.12.24 23:00

Sgorio: Caernarfon v Y Seintiau Newydd 26.12.24 14:30

Clwb Rygbi: Dreigiau v Caerdydd 26.12.24 17:00

Iolo a Dewi: Y Tad a’r Mab a Zambia 26.12.24 19:15

Rownd a Rownd (hour long Christmas special) 26.12.24 20:15

Elis James: Derwydd 26.12.24 21:15

Dai ar y Piste 26.12.24 23:20

Dathlu Dewrder 27.12.24 20:00

Gogglebocs ‘Dolig 27.12.24 21:00

Clwb Rygbi: RGC v Pen-y-bont 28.12.24 16:30

Noson Lawen Pobol y Cwm 28.12.24 19:30

Eden 28.12.24 20:30

Sgwrs Dan y Lloer: Noel Thomas (hour long) 29.12.24 20:00

Ar y Ffin (box set available after episode 1) 29.12.24 21:00

Mabinogi-ogi a Mwy 30.12.24 17:35

Newyddion 2024 30.12.24 19.15

Ralio yn 20 30.12.24 20.00

Cefn Gwlad: Kiwis Cymreig 30.12.24 21.00

Deian a Loli: New Series 31.12.24 07.40

Sgorio: Pen-y-Bont v Met Caerdydd 31.12.24 17:20

Noson Lawen Bryn Fon 31.12.24 21:00

Heno Nos Galan 31.12.24 22:30

Clwb Rygbi: Scarlets v Dreigiau 01.01.25 17:00

Am Dro! Selebs! 01.01.25 20:00

Amour a Mynydd 01.01.24 21:00

Tisho Fforc? Blwyddyn Newydd Dda! 01.01.24 22.00

Llofruddiaeth Bwa Croes Rhan 1 02.01.24 21:00

Llofruddiaeth Bwa Croes Rhan 2 03.01.24 21:00

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

