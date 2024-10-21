S4C wins big at BAFTA Cymru Awards

Having been nominated for 20 BAFTA awards at yesterday’s ceremony, S4C programmes were successful in children, drama and factual categories.

The evening was hosted by Owain Wyn Evans at the ICC Wales arena, Newport on 20 October, 2024.

The awards night was a celebration of talent across film and television in Wales.

Annes Elwy won in the best actress category for her role as the prison warden, Elin James, in the S4C drama Bariau (Rondo Media).

Stellar productions

Among the other winners were Sêr Steilio (Yeti Television) which won an award in the children’s category; Gerwyn Lloyd won for production design for drama Pren ar y Bryn (Fiction Factory); James Spinks won an award for his hair and make up on the film Y Sŵn (Swnllyd). Best factual series went to Y Frwydr: Stori Anabledd (Cardiff Productions).

Sioned Wiliam, S4C’s interim chief executive said: “What S4C has shown in recent years has been exceptional and I’m delighted with our content.

“The fact that BAFTA has recognised a number of S4C programmes by nominating and awarding them in a special ceremony is testament to all the hard work of the production companies, the amazing talent we have in the Welsh language, our partners and to all S4C staff.

“I would like to congratulate everyone who has worked on a very wide and wonderful cross-section of programmes, and warmly congratulating those who were fortunate enough to win at tonight’s ceremony as well as those who were nominated.”

Icon

S4C also congratulated actor Mark Lewis Jones on receiving the prestigious Sian Phillips award, an award presented to a Welsh individual who has made a significant contribution to film and/or television.

Mark has been a familiar face on a number of S4C’s dramas which include Dal y Mellt; Keeping Faith / Un Bore Mercher and the film Y Sŵn.

All programmes nominated for a BAFTA award can be seen on S4C Clic.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

