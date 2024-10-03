S4C’s Cyw Christmas Show goes on tour this December

Cyw is the main character from S4C’s children’s programmes strand, aimed at children under 6 years old.

Christmas is set to be more magical than ever this year – as popular S4C children’s cartoon characters Cyw, Ben Dant and Bledd are set to go on a Welsh tour.

Joining Cyw on the Christmas tour will be presenters Elin, Griff, Cati and Dafydd.

The Christmas Show will be hosted by Cyw and the gang who’ll be visiting Bala, Caernarfon, Wrexham, Drefach near Llanelli, Llandysul and Cardiff.

BSL

This year, for the first time ever, a BSL signing service will be offered in all locations – see details of the individual locations for further information.

Also taking part will be Ben Dant the pirate, Bledd the mischievous dragon from the Dreigiau Cadi (Cadi’s Dragons) series, and Father Christmas.

The Cyw presenters are looking forward to meeting everyone again.

The Cyw presenters said: “Join us for a sprinkle of Christmas magic! Father Christmas needs his friends’ help with one magical gift. We’re all ready for an amazing adventure…are you?

“Make sure you book your tickets.”

Ahoy!

Ben Dant the pirate said: “Ahoy mateys, I can’t wait to travel with Cyw on the Christmas tour.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to meet everyone.

“I hope to see you there – a very Merry Christmas to you all. Ahoy!”

Tickets will go on sale 10.00 Tuesday 8 October.

For all venues except Bala and Wrexham tickets can be booked by contacting Galeri Caernarfon at www.galericaernarfon.com or by phoning 01286 685222.

To book tickets for the Cyw show in Theatr Derek Williams, Bala go to www.theatrderekwilliams.cymru and for William Aston Hall, Wrexham: 01352 344101 / www.williamastonwrexham.com