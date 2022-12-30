S4C’s hit motoring show Pen Petrol returns for a new series

S4C’s popular motoring series Pen Petrol (Petrol Heads) is back for a new series starting on 2 January.

The series, filmed in north Wales, was a big hit for the Welsh language broadcaster this year, and will again star the Bangor based car group, Unit Thirteen.

Pen Petrol delves into the car scene in north Wales and features car modifying experts from across Gwynedd and Anglesey.

Since Unit Thirteen’s big break, the group’s profile has grown significantly and last summer, their Unity car show in Mona Show ground on Anglesey attracted well over a thousand visitors from across the UK.

The event saw a gathering of hundreds of spectacular cars and is set to return in July 2023.

Success

The Unit Thirteen brand has seen something of an expansion since the success of the show having formed partnerships with local garages and tuning companies.

The group have now begun working with Coleg Menai to help students on their motorsport course.

Craig Gilmour, Unit Thirteen founder, said: “The series has definitely raised our profile. Originally, it was me and two other lads, and after two years I took the reins and started Facebook and Instagram pages.

“Two or three years later I rebranded to the ‘thrtn’ branding that we have now, and we’ve kept the group small and tight.

‘Its exciting and a bit nuts.’

The Unit Thirteen founder said that since the success of the show he’s seen people around Bangor sporting t-shirts and car stickers representing the brand.

“We’re in touch with a few people in London now, who represent our brand over there, like brand ambassadors in a way.

“It’s exciting and a bit nuts because this was just a little something between friends and it’s blown up now.”

Aaron ‘Slim’ Lewis from Unit Thirteen added: “The series has shown that not everyone who enjoys modifying cars likes revving cars really loudly.

“We’ve always had a good reputation, we’ve got lots of skilled people in our group and people know we’re not idiots who drive around dangerously. We all come together to build cars and it’s a great community to be a part of.”

‘Wales deserves better’

Pen Petrol will return the screen on Monday 2 January with the group once again taking centre stage.

The first episode goes behind the scenes at Unity 2022, showing what’s involced in organising an event of that size.

Craig Gilmour added: “We’d been to plenty of shows like this in England, and we thought Wales deserved better, so that was the reason behind Unity really.

“Anglesey had never had a show like this before, so we wanted to put out stamp on the island.

After the success of the show, the group are looking to expand further and arelooking at other potential Welsh venues, with Llandudno a possibility.

Watch Pen Petrol returns to screens at 9.30pm on Monday 2 January, on S4C.

