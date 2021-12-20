S4C’s on-demand service Clic racks up a quarter of a million registrations

S4C’s on-demand service, Clic, has racked up a quarter of a million registrations.

The Welsh language television channel’s online service has gained its 250,000 users in the 18 months since it developed its subscription model in May 2019.

In addition to streaming new and classic drama series, S4C Clic now offers exclusive live sport, including rugby from the Indigo Group Premiership and Welsh Schools and Colleges League, as well as dedicated content for children, young people and Welsh learners.

S4C says that the registration system has also enabled the channel to communicate directly with viewers, and as a result, come to better understand the audience’s needs and provide a more comprehensive service.

In response the news that a quarter of a million users have now registered to use the service in just over eighteen months, Owen Evans, S4C Chief Executive, said: “This is fantastic news. We have worked hard to enhance what S4C Clic has to offer as more and more people use the service to view our content.

“Developing S4C’s digital presence has been a big strategic priority for us over the last few years and S4C Clic’s huge growth has allowed us to get to know our audiences even better, and tailor our content with them in mind.

“I’m very proud that we have managed to hit this special milestone and I hope that the Clic brand will continue to develop long into the future.”