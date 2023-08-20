S4C’s Welsh quiz app tops 10,000 Users

S4C’s Welsh language quiz app, Cwis Bob Dydd, has reached 10,000 users since it returned in June for a second season.

The app, which is available on both Apple and Android devices, challenges users to answer 10 questions a day as quickly as possible. The questions are different for each user and are based on a variety of topics, including general knowledge, history, and current affairs.

The app also includes a “learn” section, where users can find out more about the topics that are covered in the quiz.

The competitor with the highest score at the end of the day is placed at the top of the leaderboard.

There are also weekly and season-long prizes up for grabs, including a car, international rugby tickets, and a hamper of Welsh products.

Scores

Competitors scores are a combination of the number of correct answers and how quickly they’re answered and every time they take part users receive an entry to a prize draw to win the main prize of the season – the use of a car for a year.

The chances of winning the car increase the more someone competes. The quiz will run for a period of twenty weeks.

Following its first season in October last year, a total of 5,000 people registered for the app, with around 3,500 playing the quiz daily.

The quiz is an original format devised by CodeSyntax, based in the Basque Country, and has been produced in Welsh for S4C by Tinint.

Megan Llŷn, one of the faces of Cwis Bob Dydd, said: “It’s great to see a Welsh app like this succeed and attract over 10,000 users.

“There’s a momentum and excitement around Cwis Bob Dydd at the moment, with great prizes to be won and thousands of people challenging each other all over Wales in leagues with friends, family or colleagues.”

You can join the quiz for free by downloading the app and registering here.

