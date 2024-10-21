Sara Davies debuts new song at BAFTA Cymru Awards

On Sunday evening, singer-songwriter Sara Davies wowed the BAFTA Cymru audience with the live debut of her latest single, Just Like in the Movies.

The performance featured an exclusive video starring Welsh actor and previous BAFTA Cymru winner, Jack Parry Jones, known for his roles in The Crown, House of the Dragon, and Hijack.

Released under Coco & Cwtsh record label, the single follows her successful track Anfonaf Angel part of a campaign for Wales to compete at Eurovision, and preludes her highly anticipated album due later this year.

“Perfect sense”

Stepping off the BAFTA Cymru Awards stage at the ICC Wales in Newport, Sara said: “It was amazing to perform this for the first time at The Bafta Cymru Awards.

“With the song being all about the movies, it made perfect sense to premier it here tonight. It’s an uplifting, feel-good song that I hope will get everyone dancing which is something I wanted to do more of following the success of ‘Anfonaf Angel’.

She added: “Huge thanks to the fabulous H from Steps, who not only held me steady in my new heels but supported me with his infectious warmth the entire time. Diolch yn fawr, H – you truly made my noson!

“Huge congrats to all the winners and Nominees at this very special evening.

“It’s also been wonderful to to work with Jack and have an actor of his calibre on board for the video. He brought such great vibes to the set and along with being a top actor, he has top banter too!

“We had an absolute ball and I hope people feel that when they see it. A big thank you to the team at the amazing Dragon Studios in Bridgend for accommodating us too.”

Cinematic

Shot at Dragon Studios in Bridgend, the video amps up the cinematic vibe with a Bond-style Aston Martin filmed on the biggest green screen stage in Europe.

During the making of the video, Jack Parry Jones said: “This is the first time I’ve been in a music video and I really hope it won’t be the last.

“I mean, who doesn’t want to dress up like bond and get behind the wheel of an Aston Martin? I had a blast making it and Sara was a dream to work with.

“I hope people get behind her brilliant new single and support this new rising Welsh star. Huge thanks to the team at Coco & Cwtsh record label for creating such a fun and inclusive atmosphere on set.”

