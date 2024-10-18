Sara Davies to debut her new song at BAFTA Cymru Awards with exclusive video featuring actor Jack Parry Jones

This Sunday evening, singer-songwriter Sara Davies will perform her live debut of her latest single, Just Like in the Movies, ahead of its release on all major platforms right after the show.

The accompanying exclusive video, which will also premiere during the awards, features Welsh actor and previous BAFTA Cymru Award winner Jack Parry Jones, known for his roles in The Crown, House of the Dragon, and Hijack.

Released under Coco & Cwtsh record label, the single follows Sara’s successful track Anfonaf Angel, part of a campaign for Wales to compete at Eurovision, and preludes her highly anticipated album due later this year.

The singer also won Can i Gymru (Song For Wales) competition earlier in the year before going on to win Best international song at the Pan Celtic Festival in Ireland.

Performance

The performance at this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards ceremony held at ICC Wales, Newport will be streamed live from 7pm on BAFTA’s YouTube channel

After the performance, Just Like In The Movies will be available on all digital platforms, and the exclusive video will drop on Sara’s YouTube channel

Ahead of the performance and new single release, Sara Davies said: “I’m excited to perform ‘Just Like in The Movies’ for the first time at this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards.

“With the song being all about the movies, it makes perfect sense to premier it at this wonderful event which celebrates talent across film and television in Wales.

“After the success of ‘Anfonaf Angel’, I just wanted to make another song that would make people feel good and get up and dance, and I’m looking forward to it being released.

“It’s been brilliant to work with Jack too and we had so much fun making the video which will also be premiered on Sunday.

“A big diolch to BAFTA Cymru for inviting me to debut this exciting new track on this wonderful stage.”

Homegrown talent

During the making of the video, which was shot at Dragon Studios in Bridgend, Jack Parry Jones said: “I had a wonderful time making the video and Sara was a dream to work with.

“It’s awsome that her new song will be premiered at this year’s BAFTA Cymru awards, a ceremony that’s close to my heart after receiving Best Actor award in 2017. Good luck to Sara, the nominees and all involved on Sunday evening!”

Rebecca Hardy, Director of BAFTA Cymru said: “We’re thrilled to have Sara debut her new single at this year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards. It’s always special when we can showcase homegrown talent, and we’re excited to see her performance.

“It’s great to have a previous BAFTA Cymru award winner involved too and wonderful to see Jack involved. Make sure to tune in and catch all the action live on BAFTA’s YouTube channel — you won’t want to miss it.”

Ffion Gruffudd, Coco & Cwtsh Chief Executive added: “As proud annual supporters of BAFTA Cymru, Coco & Cwtsh is honoured once again this year to be able to produce the ceremony’s live performance.

“Sara was born to do this, and we have no doubt that her new song ‘Just Like in the Movies’ will get into people’s heads and playlists. A big Diolch’ to Jack for joining us in the video too, it was a joy to work with such a talented actor and wonderful person.”

