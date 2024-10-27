New book chronicles history of the Labour party in Wales

A new book from a Welsh publisher tells, for the first time in Welsh, the story of the Labour Party in Wales. Cyd-ddyheu a’i Cododd Hi: Hanes y Blaid Lafur yng Nghymru, by D. Ben Rees, is published by Melin Bapur books and takes its title from an englyn by R. Williams Parry to Mynytho memorial hall, built by workers:

Adeiladwyd gan dlodi, – nid cerrig

Ond cariad yw’r meini;

Cyd-ernes yw’r coed arni,

Cyd-ddyheu a’i cododd hi.

(Built by poverty – not stone

But love its building blocks

Its beams a mutual pledge;

And built by mutual aspiration.)

New ground

The book breaks new ground for the publisher, established earlier this year, being its first step into non-fiction and only its second wholly original publication.

However, author D. Ben Rees has previously published a number of books including several biographies in Welsh, including those of a number of familiar Welsh figures in the story of the Labour party such as Cledwyn Hughes and James Griffiths, but also less familiar figures like like William Abraham (“Mabon”) and Welsh literary figures like Gwilym Hiraethog who have a part in the story too, though they may be less familiar to the casual follower of politics.

Close contact

The author is, himself, a part of the story, having been involved in Labour party politics since the 1950s, and draws on his own personal experience and acquaintance as well as extensive research to draw a comprehensive narrative of one of the most successful political parties in any Western democracy, right from its roots in the efforts of proto-socialist campaigners and philosophers such as Robert Owen, through the early efforts of groups such as the Fabians, the first electoral victories by Keir Hardie and others, successive governments, the formation of Welsh Labour following the successful devolution referendum in 1997 and right up to the 2024 General Election.

Whilst parts of this story have been told in Welsh before, this is the first time a single volume has attempted to chronicle the whole history of the Labour Party from a Welsh perspective.

It not only shows how significant the Labour party has been in the history of Wales, but also shows how Wales has played an absolutely crucial and often unrecognized part in the history of the party and the wider Labour movement; whether that is in the contribution of Welsh thinkers like Robert Owen, Welsh politicians like Aneurin Bevan and James Griffiths, or by the electorate itself, for large parts of Wales have shown a loyalty to the Labour party that has been stronger and longer lived than that of any other part of Britain.

Wales was the site of Labour’s first electoral victories and the location of the seats of many of its most important figures.

Cyd-ddyheu a’i Cododd Hi is available from melinbapur.cymru or a number of Welsh bookshops, priced at £10.99.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

