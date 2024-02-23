Scheme to support next generation of Welsh musicians launched

An innovative system has been launched to help support new Welsh artists to release their first single and to create promotional photos and videos.

Untro is a collaboration between PYST, Creative Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, Lŵp/S4C and Klust which aims to represent, coordinate and promote tracks from new artists from Wales, providing them with the skills needed to learn about the process of releasing and promoting songs digitally.

By combining the resources and expertise that all five partners provide, Untro aims to equip artists to move forward on their journey while also helping Welsh labels work with artists on future campaigns.

Inclusive

Untro’s aim is to create a more inclusive and accessible musical landscape in Wales.

Working in partnership with Creative Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, Lŵp and Klust, UNTRO will release the first singles of new artists, with the promotion and distribution campaigns to be coordinated by PYST.

Each artist will release a digital single an receive a mentoring session from BBC Radio Cymru producers, an extended interview on Klust’s bilingual music website, professional photos as well as the delivery of a music video with the support of the PYST x Lŵp Music Video Fund.

All recordings, resources and videos will be owned by the artist and/or any label to use as they wish in future.

With more partners to be announced over the coming months – including partners from the live sector – UNTRO aims to facilitate opportunities and open new doors for new artists from Wales.

Indie band, Cyn Cwsg are set to launch the new system, with their first single to be released on 8 March 2024. Full details about Cyn Cwsg’s debut double-single will be announced soon.

Partnership

Gerwyn Evans, Deputy Director of Creative Wales said: “This new initiative is a great example of partnership working in the industry.

“With the knowledge and expertise of key industry stakeholders, PYST has developed a tool that provides emerging artists – across all genres – with the practical support and access to expert guidance they need to thrive.

“Growing and nurturing artists, venues and businesses in Wales is a key priority for Creative Wales; so it’s great to see the funding support we provide to PYST benefiting a new, innovative project that will provide vital skills and open doors for new Welsh music talent, from across all backgrounds.”

Alun Llwyd, Chief Executive of PYST added: “Creating this system with partners and label support is going to see an increase in the numbers of new Welsh language artists as well as ensuring that they receive valuable experiences and resources at the start of their journey.

“It will be a further boost and offer support for the next generation of Welsh musicians.”

Platform

Gethin Griffiths of BBC Radio Cymru mentions: “We are always proud to support new artists here at Radio Cymru. All artists have been new at some point, and our evening programmes, as well as some of our programmes during the day, have given these artists a platform to cultivate their craft.

It is a great pleasure to be able to develop this further in partnership with PYST, and to be able to work towards a thriving music industry in Wales that works for the new names as well as the old favourites.”

Owain Williams from Klust says: “UNTRO is an exciting development within the Welsh language music scene and I’m looking forward to being a part of it and to support the first steps of new Welsh artists. Klust aims to give a platform to emerging Welsh artists via the website, the zine or the showcases, so partnering with UNTRO feels like a very natural thing to do.”

For more information, email [email protected]

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

