Sculpture by leading chainsaw artist to be unveiled at event for £5.2m clocktower revamp

A six-foot sculpture created by a leading chainsaw artist will be unveiled at a community event in support of an aspirational £5.2million clocktower revamp.

Rossett-based artist Simon O’Rourke installed the equine-inspired piece in time for the September 17 fun day at the Grade II-listed John Summers site in Deeside.

Made from cedar, the image references the logo of Queensferry-based Enbarr Foundation – which is behind the epic redevelopment – portraying a horse leaping from waves.

Designed in partnership with pupils from Veneral Edward Morgan (VEM) RC Primary School in Shotton, he spent four days producing the finished article and said he was delighted with the results.

“I loved the challenge because horses are so tricky to carve, it came out really well and the imagination showed by the children was fantastic,” said Simon, who has won a variety of global awards for his work over the last 20 years.

“It was also lovely to be able to do something for the community and contribute to the legacy here at the clocktower.

“You can see the gardens and building are taking shape and this concept will be a part of that so I’m very proud.”

Earlier this year, Vicki Roskams and the ‘Guardians’ who are bringing the site back to life appealed for schools, artists, horticulturalists, and anyone with imaginative ideas to brighten up the area.

“The feedback was incredible, and this was sculpture was one of the most popular designs, so we are absolutely thrilled to have it in place,” she said.

“It encapsulates the spirit of what we are doing here – this place is for the community, and we rise by lifting others – so it’s another step on the journey.

“Simon has done an incredible job and we can’t thank him enough – it looks amazing.”

The fun day itself is supported by local businesses including Wilson’s Auctions, who kindly donated a Hyundai Iconic car for a raffle to raise money towards renovations at the dilapidated former Tata Steel headquarters.

There will also be live entertainment, birds of prey, activities and attractions and the Armed Forces will be in attendance.

To support the Clock Tower development and to attend the free open day visit www.savetheclocktower.co.uk.

