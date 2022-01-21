Search launched to find next National Poet of Wales

A search has been launched to find the next National Poet of Wales.

Literature Wales has announced that it is calling for nominations for a talented Welsh poet to take on the high–profile cultural role.

The National Poet of Wales represents and celebrates writing from Wales both at home and abroad.

The aim of the project is to take poetry to new audiences and encourages others to use their creative voice to inspire positive change.

This will be the first time that the National Poet of Wales is appointed through a public call for nominations.

The current National Poet is Ifor ap Glyn, and during his tenure, he has been a cultural ambassador for Wales and its literature, with the role taking him all around the world.

His poetry has appeared far and wide, from the public transportation network of Brussels, to being projected on the side of Big Ben.

He has been commissioned to write poems and prose to mark several occasions over the past few years, including: 50 years since the Aberfan tragedy; the UNESCO Year of Indigenous Languages 2019; 20 years of devolution in Wales; not to mention many social appeals, notable birthdays, and the highlights of Welsh football.

‘Poet Laureates around the world’

Lleucu Siencyn, Chief Executive of Literature Wales said: “Poet Laureates around the world play an important part in people’s lives and are often invited to read their work at significant national moments of both celebration and grief. At a time of increasing division and global insecurity, poetry connects us to each other and helps us make sense of the world.

Ifor ap Glyn has been an excellent National Poet of Wales, and we thank him profoundly for his work, and congratulate him on all his successes, and for fulfilling his ambitious vision.

As we embark on the next chapter for this wonderful project, we look forward to welcoming a new poet to the role who will help us realise our own vision of a Wales that empowers, improves, and brightens lives through literature.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “We are a country where words and lyricism go hand-in-hand and the role of National Poet of Wales is testament to the importance we place on language. Whether on the page or the stage, Ifor ap Glyn’s role has been to thrill and inspire us but also to respond to and reflect the world around us, helping us to make sense of it.”

Nominations are to be submitted by filling in a form on the Literature Wales website, where further information about the process is available. They are being accepted until 14 March 2022.