Second Ryan Reynolds film to be released on Netflix with Welsh language subtitles

A second Ryan Reynolds film is going to be released with Welsh language subtitles.

In November of last year the Wrexham co-owner released his action-comedy Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Netflix with Welsh language subtitles.

Today he announced that a second film, The Adam Project, would have Welsh language subtitles as well.

Ni methu aros tan ddydd Gwener 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/uM7GS0Lfjt pic.twitter.com/uRYq5Twt8Z — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 9, 2022

“Happy to confirm The Adam Project will be available with Welsh subtitles,” he said on social media, before adding in Welsh: “Mae Amser yn Hedfan (time flies).”

The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on March 11, 2022. The science fiction film stars Ryan Reynolds (who also produces), Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña.

The announcement was warmly appreciated by Welsh speakers once more, with Phil Prydderch saying: “Amazing work Ryan, it’s fantastic what you and Rob are doing for Wrexham and also Wales and the Welsh language.”

Aled Roberts added: “Our owners are doing a brilliant job promoting the Iaith Cymraeg.”

Wrexham bar Saith Seren co-owner Marc Jones added: “Wrexham’s new owners are raising the Welsh language’s profile internationally.”

