Secretive masked Welsh rappers to release new single

Anonymous Welsh language rap band GWCCI have announced the upcoming release of their new single and a host of summer gigs.

The masked trio’s brand new single HOTEL will launch on Friday (June 2) and has been dubbed the Welsh anthem for the summer of 2023.

The mysterious Welsh rappers exploded into 2023 with the ambition to raise the temperature of the Welsh music scene.

The band members conceal their identities using masks, bucket hats and sunglasses and play a variety of different genres ranging from techno, bassline, RNB, trap, drill and drum and bass.

The new release follows GWCCI’s other tracks such as CANNA which described life in Pontcanna and was accompanied by a music video shot in and around the Cardiff community.

Along with the release of Hotel, the band will also appear in a host of gigs throughout this summer including Tafwyl on 15-16 July and Swansea Summer Ball on 9 June alongside artists such as Sub Focus, Steel Banglez and Caity Baser.

GWCCI – which is managed by the Welsh music record label BICA Records – are also releasing a cinematic video for the song which is rumoured to break new creative ground in the Welsh music scene.

Both video and song are available to watch and stream on June 2 and a sneak peak can be found below.

