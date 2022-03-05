Senedd architect has a go at building the dog house of the future

One of the designers of the Welsh parliament building in Cardiff has had a go at building the dog house of the future.

Ivan Harbour who designed the Senedd alongside the late Lord Richard Rogers was commissioned alongside a number of other architectural firms to design a dog house for the Goodwoof festival in Sussex in May.

All the entries will be auctioned to raise money for Dogs Trust, the animal welfare charity, with Ivan Harbour’s firm Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners also making their design freely available.

“Our design can be stacked, it has adjustable legs for sloping terrain, it allows airto circulate to avoid overheating and it minimises waste,” Ivan Harbour told the Times newspaper.

“But we’ve been trying to mix as much fun into our lives as possible. Architects often take themselves too seriously, so this was a chance to do something a bit more light-hearted. It was enjoyable working for animals and not humans for a change.”

After a two year delay due to the pandemic, the festival is set to kick off on May 28 with 10,000 animals and their owners in attendance to enjoy the latest advances in the canine world.

The Goodwood estate where the festival will take place was the first to commission an architect to build its dog kennel in 1787. The architect James Wyatt installed central heating at the kennel a whole century before it was installed at the main building.

