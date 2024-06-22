Series of exciting Eisteddfod gigs announced

Some of the biggest names on the Welsh language music scene including Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, HMS Morris and Mari Mathias will be among those playing at Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s gigs in Pontypridd during the week of the National Eisteddfod this year.

Dylan Jenkins, organiser of this year’s Cymdeithas yr Iaith gigs, announced some of the artists who will be playing at the organisation’s gigs this year on Huw Stephens’ programme on Radio Cymru last night (20 June).

Series of events

The gigs will take place at Pontypridd Rugby Club, which is half a mile from the Eisteddfod Field and half a mile from the town’s railway station, with an event every night from the first Saturday of the Eisteddfod until the last.

Dylan Jenkins said: “I am very excited to announce the first artists of this year’s Cymdeithas yr Iaith Gigs. I’m sure it will be an amazing week of varied music, with something for everyone.

“We are very proud to be able to give a platform to young bands, experienced artists and some very big names.”

“We have worked closely with a team of local volunteers, and with Pontypridd Rugby Club, to ensure that there is an incredible week of Welsh music ahead of us which will contribute to the Eisteddfod experience and give a boost to the local community and the rugby club.”

Showcase

Opening the week will be a night with artists of the Forte Project, a project with its roots in Rhondda Cynon Taf, which gives opportunities to new artists at the start of their careers.

The evening will showcase the project’s artists new and old, including Mali Hâf, skylrk and Francis Rees.

As well as the music, Bragdy’r Beirdd (Bards’ Brewery) will return, promising an evening full of fun and humour led by Ifor ap Glyn, and over 20 poets, on the evening of Tuesday 6 August.

Closing the week, Gareth Potter (Tŷ Gwydr, Traddodiad Ofnus) will resurrect his and Mark Lugg’s dance party from the 90s, REU, in tribute to the late Emyr Glyn Williams of Ankst.

£5 from each ticket sale for the evening will go to charity. The night will also welcome prominent DJs to the stage, such as Cian Ciaran (Das Koolies, Super Furry Animals), Sound System Tŷ Gwydr, and the electronic artists Ffrancon and Keyala.

To celebrate the launch, a limited number of week tickets will be available for a short period on Cymdeithas yr Iaith’s website, giving access to the 8 nights.

