Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau release additional tickets for some gigs after selling out

Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau has confirmed that weekend tickets for this year’s festival, returning to the streets of Dolgellau to celebrate its 30th birthday in July, have sold out.

However, festival organisers have released additional tickets for the gigs at ‘Y Clwb Rygbi’ (the Rugby Club), along with a brand new addition to this year’s festival schedule with a Sunday night gig at St Mary’s Church with performances by Casi Wyn x Seindorf, Vrï and Beth Celyn.

Following the festival’s tradition, the town centre will be shut off to traffic on Saturday, with the entertainment spread across a variety of stages across the town centre.

Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau’r full line-up and schedule for 15-17 July 2022 are now available at sesiwnfawr.cymru. 54 bands will be performing across nine stages bringing an eclectic mix of folk, rock and world music to the town.

This year’s line-up includes popular Welsh bands Yws Gwynedd, Sŵnami, Tara Bandito, joined by Scottish folk band, Skerryvore; N’famady Kouyaté and The Trials of Cato.

Tara Bandito, one of the artists performing on the Main Stage at The Ship said: “I’ve been to the Sesiwn Fawr on a jolly many times, but this is the first time for me to play at the festival, and I’m so excited!

“It will be a real treat to bring Tara Bandito to the 30th-anniversary celebrations this year.”

‘Pleasure’

Gerwyn Murray, one of the festival organisers in charge of the Rugby Club gigs said that the stage at the Rugby Club was a fairly recent addition to the festival schedule, but had developed to be just as popular as the main stage.

“It will be hosting some of the main artists from this year’s line-up including HMS Morris, Eӓdyth, Mellt and Kim Hon. The Rugby Club gigs were a sell-out in 2019, and judging form the ticket sales so far, we expect to see the same this year – so grab them whilst you can!” he said.

Sesiwn Fawr’s committe chairperson, Guto Dafydd, said that after two years of virtual festivals, they were looking forward to welcoming people back to Dolgellau to enjoy Sesiwn Fawr in person again.

“It has been a real pleasure to deliver such a strong lineup to mark the festival’s 30th-anniversary this year,” he said.

Sesiwn Fawr’s main stage sponsors, BBC Radio Cymru, will broadcast highlights from the festival; and there will be a chance to catch up and look back at the weekends’s events the following week in a special 90 minute highlight program on S4C, Saturday 23 July 2022.

