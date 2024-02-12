Shaniah Twain set to headline first ever Wales show

Let’s go, girls (and boys!) – global superstar, celebrated songwriter, style icon and the best-selling female country music star of all time, Shania Twain, will headline her first ever show in Wales this summer.

Shania is set to perform for 30,000 fans at Chepstow Summer Sessions at Chepstow Racecourse on Friday 5 July 2024.

Country pop icon

The Queen of Country Pop is the latest headliner to be announced, joining the likes of Tom Jones and Hozier on the growing lineup of incredible artists playing the inaugural Chepstow Summer Sessions.

Rising to fame in the mid-1990s with her album “The Woman in Me” , Twain revolutionised country music with her unique blend of pop sensibility and country flair.

Her 1997 release,“Come On Over” became the best-selling studio album of all time by a female act in any genre and the best-selling country music album, featuring iconic hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One”.

Known for her empowering lyrics and dynamic stage presence, Twain has won numerous awards, including five GRAMMYs, and has sold over 100 million records, securing her position as the best-selling female country artist and one of the all-time music greats.

Support

Shania Twain will be joined by the multi-platinum and multi-award-winning powerhouse behind the hits “Human”, “Skin” and “Giant” (with Calvin Harris), Rag’n’Bone Man.

His latest studio album “LIFE BY MISADVENTURE” was one of the biggest selling albums of 2021, soaring to the top of the UK album charts and holding a Top 10 position for 7 weeks.

Rag’n’Bone Man has played sold out tours around the globe and delivered hair-raising performances, including at the BRIT Awards & Olympics Homecoming Concert, and will bring his unmissable show to Chepstow Summer Sessions.

Peter Taylor, Co-Founder of Cuffe and Taylor said: “We are beyond excited to have both the incredible Shania Twain, the undisputed ‘Queen of Country Pop’, perform at Chepstow Summer Sessions this July.

“Shania’s phenomenal blend of country and pop, along with her spectacular stage presence, has captivated millions worldwide.

“Her performance is set to be a standout moment, bringing her chart-topping hits and dynamic energy to our stage.”

Highly anticipated

Founded back in 2013 by DF Concerts, Summer Sessions became a much-loved and highly anticipated live music series in Scotland with events taking place in cities including Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Renowned for regularly showcasing a diverse roster of world-leading talent, previous headliners include Eminem, Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and David Guetta.

Situated in the scenic Wye Valley, Chepstow Racecourse, one of the UK’s premier racecourses, previously played host to Cuffe and Taylor shows for the first time in 2023, entertaining 30,000 music enthusiasts.

Tickets for the latest show go on general sale Friday 16 February 2024 at 9am via smmrsessions.com / ticketmaster.co.uk and fans can follow @smmrsessions for the latest news and updates.

