Sheffield Council celebrated St David’s Day by flying the Scottish flag

We’re not saying it’s a sizeable faux pas, but on the scale of right and wrong, this is so wrong it actually defies belief.

When Sheffield Council decided it would be a nice gesture to fly a flag to celebrate St David’s Day, whoever they chose to select said flag to hoist up their flag pole, clearly needs some emergency lessons in the geography of the UK.

There, resplendent on St David’s Day morning wasn’t a Welsh dragon flying high but the Saltire of Scotland.

A mistake at Sheffield Town Hall meant the city marked Wales’ big day in quite the bizarre way.

By early afternoon the flag had been replaced above the city’s Town Hall building – with the flag of St David, which is a yellow cross on a black background.

Sheffield Council said in a statement: “We are really sorry that the incorrect flag was flown above the Town Hall today. As soon as we knew, we rectified this immediately. We want to wish all who celebrate a Happy St David’s Day.”

