Sherman Theatre recognised with host of critical accolades

Sherman Theatre in Cardiff is starting 2024 in style, with a major, UK-wide award nomination and several critical accolades for its past work, its leadership and its upcoming programme.

The Sherman is shortlisted for the Theatre of the Year Award in The Stage Awards 2024, along with fellow nominees the Almeida Theatre, London; Birmingham Rep; Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, London; National Theatre, London and Watermill Theatre, Newbury.

World class

Announcing the shortlist, The Stage described the Sherman as “a theatre making work that is both firmly rooted in its local community but of a genuinely world-class standard”. The winner of this, one of the UK theatre scene’s most prestigious awards, will be announced at the awards ceremony on Monday 29 January at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London.

There has been recognition too of the company’s leadership; last week The Stage named Sherman Theatre’s Artistic Director Joe Murphy and Chief Executive Julia Barry in its Stage 100 2024 list.

The list of the most influential performing arts creatives in the sector is published annually, and this year included senior staff at Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru and Theatr Clwyd. It also named Rosie Sheehy, who starred in Sherman Theatre and National Theatre’s co-production Romeo and Julie last year, as a Rising Star.

Romeo and Julie was also included in The Stage’s Top 50 Shows of 2023, as was Housemates, the Sherman’s acclaimed co-production with Hijinx.

Looking ahead to the company’s 2024 programme, one production in particular is making waves already. The Guardian has named The Women of Llanrumney by Azuka Oforka (16 May-1 June 2024) one of The best theatre, dance and comedy tickets to book in 2024 and WhatsOnStage has included it in its Top Plays to See in 2024.

Artistic Director Joe Murphy said: “We’re delighted to start this year with so much high-profile recognition of both our recent achievements and our forthcoming ambitions. Working with some of Wales’ most exciting artists, this year’s programme presents a vision of south Wales that will resonate far and wide.”

‘Uncertainty for sector’

Chief Executive Julia Barry said: “All of these endorsements are a credit to our team; the staff, trustees, volunteers and freelance community who bring incredible talent, commitment and energy to this theatre on a daily basis. What a great start to 2024.

“This year does bring some uncertainty for our sector in Wales, and there’s no doubt that many challenges will have to be faced in the coming months. But we remain focused on creating work that really resonates with our audiences and it’s a welcome boost to our forthcoming programme to know that others are as excited about it as we are.”

Information on all seven productions in Sherman Theatre’s 2024 season, including five brand new plays, can be found on its website: www.shermantheatre.co.uk.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

