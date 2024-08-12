Shooting wraps on Richard Burton movie with a stellar cast

Shooting has wrapped on the film which tells the moving, untold story of Richard Burton’s formative years and the man who became his guiding hand and inspiration.

Mr Burton is the tale of wild school boy Rich Jenkins, the son of a boozy miner, and the English teacher who recognised his talent, Philip Burton – transforming Rich Jenkins into Richard Burton the biggest star Wales has ever produced.

Richard dreamed of becoming an actor, but his ambitions were in danger of being derailed by a combination of family trouble, the pressure of war, and his own lack of discipline. Mr Burton recognised the raw talent in his pupil, and made it his mission to fight for him, becoming his tutor, strict taskmaster and eventually his adoptive father.

Toby Jones, fresh from his acclaimed performance in the TV series Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, will star in the title role, with rising star Harry Lawtey playing the young Richard Jenkins.

Oscar nominee Lesley Manville plays ‘Ma Smith’, Philip Burton’s landlady and close confidante, who acts as a watchful eye and guiding force over young Richard, while Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Aneurin Barnard play ‘Cis’ and ‘Elfed’, Richard’s elder sister and brother-in-law who looked after him after the death of his mother.

The film has been financed by BBC Wales and Ffilm Cymru Wales, in partnership with Creative Wales, with Marc Evans, helming the movie as director.

Shooting finished on the movie last week, with Aneurin Barnard posting about the shoot on his Instagram page, while Toby Jones was snapped DJing at the wrap party.

Mr Burton is set for a 2025 release to coincide with the centenary of Richard Burton’s birth.

Sarah Lebutsch, MD International Sales, Independent Entertainment, said: “Mr Burton is a touching story about the people without whom legends like Richard Burton wouldn’t exist. Following in the footsteps of films about inspirational teachers like Dead Poets Society and Good Will Hunting, we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring it to the market.”

Ed Talfan, producer, Severn Screen, added: “We are thrilled to be working with director Marc Evans on this extraordinary project. The script is emotional and nuanced, and it will be a joy to see our characters brought to life by such a stellar cast.”

