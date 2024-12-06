Shwmae ‘Dolig! Welsh language concert to be livestreamed tonight

A Welsh language concert featuring some of Wales’ brightest talent is set to be livestreamed tonight – ideal for Welsh learners across the world.

Shwmae Dolig! will be livestreamed from Yr Egin, Carmarthen this Friday evening (6 December) at 7.30pm UK time.

Featuring Gruffydd Wyn of Britain’s Got Talent fame and winner of Cân i Gymru 2020 along with Sara Davies, winner of this years Cân i Gymru, Iwtopia – a band full of young Carmarthenshire talent, and the rockabilly band Pwdin Reis, the concert is set to be full of Christmas Cheer for the whole family.

Christmas favourites

As well as Christmas tunes there will important Christmas advice such as how to make the best Christmas cocktail and how to date in the Christmas season.

The evening will also premiere a very special music video.

As part of the project run by Yr Egin, and funded by the Shared Prosperity Fund via Carmarthenshire Council, 130 children who attend primary schools in Ammanford came together with Gruffydd to record a new version of ‘Nadolig Pwy a Wyr?’, the classic written by the Ammanford star Ryan Davies.

The livestream will also feature Gruffydd’s visit to South Africa this summer to sing with the South African Male Voice Choir.

Hwyl

So, if you are learning Welsh anywhere in the world, if you’re in need of something to give you a little Christmas spirit or fix your hiraeth then catch Shwmae Dolig! on Yr Egin’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The concert will be livestreamed worldwide at 7.30pm UK time this Friday.

