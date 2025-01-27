Siblings launch gig finder music map ahead of Welsh Language Music Day

A brother and sister from Gwynedd have launched a digital interactive gig map to help live music lovers to find Welsh language events.

Awni (named after the informal Welsh word for the phrase ‘we will go’) launches ahead of the 10th anniversary of Dydd Miwsig Cymru on February 7 and hopes to collect every single Welsh language live music gig into one place.

The idea for Awni was brought to life by siblings Jona and Martha Owen, aged 27 and 23, who felt that they and family and friends often missed out on Welsh language music events because they were unaware they were happening and only realising when scrolling through social media after the event.

Building momentum

Jona first considered the possibility of creating a website or app during a trip to New Zealand where he had hoped to watch some grassroots rugby matches.

After struggling to find any on the other side of the world, he realised that grassroots games were just as hard to find back in Wales.

He discussed his idea with his music fan sister Martha, who previously worked compiling monthly gig listings from events she found on Instagram and Facebook. She’d already seen the need for gig-goers to find upcoming gigs all in one place.

The Awni website is currently completely run by the pair, with Martha using AI to help her learn how to code and manage the site.

The hope is that Awni will build enough momentum to spark musicians and promoters to upload their own events and eventually see the demand to make developing an app viable.

Crucial player

Jona and Martha hope the website will play a crucial part in the Welsh music scene.

“We want there to be somewhere online where people can go and be sure that every gig is there,” Jona said.

“Living in a country with such a small population lets you build a community from the ground up.”

The website is open for gig submissions from the public and the pair are happy to upload gigs from bilingual artists. They also plan on using the map to display Welsh gigs being played across the globe.

With Dydd Miwsig Cymru’s (Welsh Language Music) 10th birthday fast approaching, February 7th is due to be a day filled with Welsh language community gigs.

To help music fans find their nearest ones, all the day’s celebrations have been uploaded to the Awni website ahead of the launch.

Dafydd Hughes from Ynys, a Welsh language band who already have their gigs on the map said: “The Awni website is a great development for artists and all fans of Welsh music.

“It’s a resource that was sorely needed and with Welsh Language Music Day in a couple of weeks, it’s been great to see all the gigs happening across Wales and beyond.”

Awni has been supported by Sain through Welsh Government’s ARFOR Challenge Fund Programme.

