Sinfonia Cymru set to tour rural venues across Wales

Sinfonia Cymru is launching its Mainly Village Halls Tour tour at 20 rural venues in Wales next month

Originally planned for the orchestra’s 25th birthday in 2021, the tour had to be postponed until now because of the Covid pandemic.

Organisers say the orchestra will be performing a wide range of music aiming to appeal to all, including people who may not normally engage with classical music, and to children, by offering shorter concerts in a more relaxed atmosphere.

They say there has been an “overwhelming” demand from smaller and rural venues keen to be able to offer these performances of high-quality music to their communities.

Sinfonia Cymru is a unique under-30s professional orchestra and on this tour will offer audience members the chance to meet and chat with the musicians after the hour-long performances

In a bid to increase accessibility for audiences, all the concerts will be free thanks to funding from the Arts Council of Wales, and support from the Colwinston Charitable Trust, the Community Foundation of Wales, D’Oyly Carte Charitable Trust, Fidelio Charitable Trust and the Oakdale Trust.

The events will vary across Wales with programming of four different concerts, encouraging people to visit different venues to enjoy the range on offer.

A string quartet will perform in mid-Wales, while in south Wales and the Valleys audiences can enjoy a wind group.

In the south-west of Wales four cellos take centre stage and audiences in north-west Wales enjoying a mix of harp, flute and cello.

Accessible

Peter Bellingham, Chief Executive of Sinfonia Cymru said: “We want everyone to have access to high quality music, and we hope this tour will break down the perceived barriers.

“This is a great opportunity to hear some of the best young musicians in the UK at work in an informal and relaxed concert, making it accessible to people from across the communities that we’re visiting.”

Heulwen Davies, Marketing Consultant, Sinfonia Cymru said: “We had a great response to our social media shoutout for venues which led to an interview with Shân Cothi on BBC Radio Cymru. We’ve been inundated by requests by venue organisers and volunteers which shows the demand for high quality music in rural areas.”

The Mainly Village Halls Tour kicks off in mid-Wales with the first performance at Neuadd Dyfi, Aberdyfi on the 4 May, before travelling to Derwenlas, Cletwr in Tre’r-ddôl, Llangammarch Wells Church Institute and Carreghofa Primary School.

This first leg of the tour is partnered by Gregynog Hall, where the string quartet will be based, undertaking a week-long residency at the iconic venue.

Next, it’s on to south Wales and the Valleys on the 13 May, starting at Blaengarw Workmen’s Hall, before going on to Porthcawl Grand Pavilion, Tylerstown Welfare Hall, The Met at Abertillery and Beaufort Hill Welfare Hall.

In south-west Wales, performances are launched at Rhosygilwen on the 20 May, then on to Peppers in Fishguard, Solva Memorial Hall, Ffarmers Village Hall and Seven Sisters Community Hall.

Finally, the north-west leg of the tour opens on the 27 May at Rhosybol Village Hall, followed by the Iorwerth Arms at Bryngwran, Pentrefelin Hall, Llanffestiniog Hall and ending at Yr Heliwr in Nefyn on Sunday the 29 May.

Full details and ticket information can be found on Sinfonia Cymru’s website

