Singer stuns listeners with Welsh anthem on national radio

When singer Bronwen Lewis appeared on the Adrian Chiles show on BBC Radio Five Live today she stunned listeners with a spine-tingling version of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

On the show to speak to the host about tonight’s clash with England and the culture that has sprung up around the Cymru team, the host asked Bronwen if she would sing the Welsh national anthem.

Always up for a challenge and a chance to promote the Welsh language on a national stage, Bronwen duly agreed.

Singing down her iPhone, she delivered a beautiful, note perfect version of the anthem, much to the joy of Adrian Chiles, who commented: “That was absolutely beautiful.”

The presenter is no stranger to the Welsh language himself after appearing on S4C show Iaith ar Daith in 2020 when he attempted to learn Welsh.

My dad always told me when you’re asked to sing there’s ‘no refusals’ – even through an iPhone while your dog runs around in the background! 🤣

Diolch @bbc5live and Adrian for the welcome and for asking me on the show 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️

O bydded i’r heniaith barhau! pic.twitter.com/elMaf6I5QC — B R O N W E N (@BronwenLewis_) November 29, 2022

Bronwen, a former contestant on The Voice, has made something of a name for herself with her videos that promote the Welsh language on social media platforms such as TikTok and Twitter.

She hit the headlines in June last year when she gave Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard a harmonious rendition of the Welsh national anthem ahead of Wales’ round 16 Euro 2020 clash with Denmark.

