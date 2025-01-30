Singer’s touching tribute to Welsh drama pioneer who inspired journey from ‘naughty schoolboy’ to West End stage

A West End star has paid an emotional tribute to a Welsh drama pioneer who turned his life around and set him on the road to a glittering career.

Singer Luke McCall, from Bala, whose successes include lead roles in Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables, described the late Derek Williams, the Anglesey-born co-founder of Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn in Powys, as an inspirational figure in his life.

Luke will be among a host of musical stars, opera singers, close friends joining with Derek’s family to celebrate his life in a special edition of the popular television entertainment show, Noson Lawen, that’s being shown on S4C at 7.30.pm on Saturday, February 8.

Born in Amlwch, Derek was a teacher by profession and taught mathematics at Llanidloes High School and later at Ysgol y Berwyn, Bala where he was also deputy head.

Tragically, he died suddenly aged just 64 in May 2014 but songs from some of the theatre company’s shows, written with his friends Penri Roberts and Linda Gittins, can be heard during the programme, Noson Lawen – Derek Williams.

Lasting legacy

The show, made by Caernarfon-based production company Cwmni Da, will be compered by two of Derek’s children, daughter Branwen Haf and his son Meilir Rhys.

Luke was among his proteges and received the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation Scholarship before studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, graduating with an MA Degree in Musical Theatre.

His West End credits also include Man of La Mancha and Titanic and last year he reprised his role in Phantom of the Opera during a tour of China.

Closer to home he performs regularly with the hit Welsh of the West End group who reached the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals in 2022.

But this career started at Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn and he says he will be forever grateful that Derek Williams encouraged him to join.

Luke said: “I was a naughty boy in school and would run up and down the corridor singing at the top of my voice disturbing the other lessons.

“Derek, Mr Williams, would come out of his classroom and tell me to calm down and use my energy to do something useful so I joined Ysgol Theatr Maldwyn.

“I did and I enjoyed the singing and got a taste for acting and the rest, like they say, is history.”

Inspiration

In the programme Luke sings Dy Garu di o Bell (Love you from Afar), a song written by Derek, Penri Roberts and Robat Arwyn from the show Er mwyn Yfory (For Tomorrow), a show commissioned by the 1997 National Eisteddfod staged in Bala.

“I got quite emotional singing this song because it was the first one I sang solo on stage. It was Derek who suggested I take part and sing this particular song.

“I didn’t tell my mother I was competing and asked her to come along. She did so reluctantly and was surprised when I was called up to sing. So surprised in fact she started crying.

“I’m grateful to Derek, and to Penri and Linda, for all they taught me,” said Luke.

According to daughter Branwen, it was a privilege presenting a “programme about a very special man.”

She said: “It was a bitter-sweet experience. It is 10 years since he passed away but his legacy was far-reaching and was very pleasing to see it will continue for many more years.

“It wasn’t just music that he inspired in people. I’ll be in Bala shopping and people will come up to me and tell me how my father inspired them while they were at school. He was to many more than a teacher and was often a friend of the underdog and always supportive of them to do their best.”

Meilir added: “He loved music and Branwen, Osian and myself grew up in a house full of music.

“He was a big fan of rock and roll music and very happy that Osian shared that same interest.

“He had the nickname of Des 10% claiming he was owed that amount for driving Osian and Branwen’s bands from place to place.

“Everyone got to see his passion for rock and roll in 2013 when Osian and Rhys Gwynfor wrote the winning song for the annual Cȃn i Gymru competition.

“Dad was seen jumping up and down in the audience that the competition had been won by a 12-bar blues song.”

The song, Mynd i Gorwen Hefo Alys (Going to Corwen with Alys) will be performed in the programme by Osian and Rhys’ band, Jessop a’r Sgweiar.

Meilir said those taking part in the programme all had some connection to Derek either through school or the theatre company.

“The programme is full of songs everyone will be familiar with including some less well-known. Among those taking part are West End singers Luke McCall and Glain Rhys, opera singer Rhodri Prys Jones, National Eisteddfod Blue Riband winner Steffan Prys Roberts, country and western style duo Gethin a Glesni and choir Eryrod Meirion and current members of Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn.

“An honour”

Also taking part is Alwyn Siôn, one of Derek’s closest friends, who first met him while working for a company in Newtown and living in a flat in the town with Penri Roberts in the early 1970s.

“We were looking for someone else to share the flat and heard of a teacher at Llanidloes who was from Anglesey and looking for somewhere to live. Penri and I interviewed him in a chip shop in Bala and agreed he could live in the flat.”

Alwyn, who now lives in Llanuwchllyn near Bala, was one of the first members of Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn when it was formed ahead of the 1981 National Eisteddfod staged in Machynlleth.

“I’m still involved with the company and we’re currently touring with Pum Diwrnod o Ryddid” (Five Days of Freedom), a show about the time Llanidloes declared itself independent.”

Noson Lawen producer Olwen Meredydd said: “It was an honour to make this programme which is a celebration of Derek’s talent and success as a musician and composer.

“We were pleased to feature so many performers who were given their initial opportunity to show off their talents by Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn. Over the years we have seen many former pupils of Derek, Penri and Linda on the Noson Lawen stage and their legacy lives on.”

The special programme is the first in a series of Noson Lawen during February and March featuring performers from Anglesey on February 22, the south Wales valleys on St David’s Day and Llyn and Eifionydd on March 8.

Noson Lawen – Derek Williams will be broadcast on S4C on Saturday, February 8, at 7.30pm. English subtitles will be available and the programme can also be viewed on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other streaming platforms.

