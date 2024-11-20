Singing in Welsh helps Rachel learn the language

Rachel Bedwin, originally from London, had no connection with Wales or the Welsh language when she started learning the language during her summer holidays at Cambridge University.

A friend of hers wanted to learn Welsh, as he often went on holiday to Wales, and Rachel thought she could also learn the language for a few months over the summer.

A year and a half later, after finishing the Duolingo Welsh course, Rachel, 27, wasn’t sure when she would have the opportunity to speak Welsh as she had no intention of moving to Wales.

But all that changed after Rachel spent a week’s ‘working holiday’ as part of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at the National Trust site in Craflwyn, Beddgelert.

Rachel explains, “After a week at Craflwyn, I liked the idea of working for the Trust and I knew I would need to speak Welsh in order to work in the area. So, by working hard and learning more Welsh, I knew I’d be able to return to the area to work.

“Lockdown came soon after. I was trapped in a house in the middle of London, longing for the mountains of Eryri. I decided to volunteer for a year, to gain conservation experience – in the Lakes and then at Lundy Island in the Bristol Channel. At the same time, I was learning Welsh online with Learn Welsh North East, which is run by Coleg Cambria on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

“I saw a job with the Craflwyn trails team and managed to get the job. Almost everyone in the team spoke Welsh and at the beginning, I understood most things.

“But after a few months, with no one speaking English around me, I could answer and take part in a conversation – I just needed to speed up. In my opinion, this is the best way to learn as there was no option for me to switch to English!”

When Rachel moved to Wales, she found a place to stay in Tremadog and joined Côr Eifionydd choir as she had always enjoyed singing.

She said, “Many people have told me that I have a native accent when I speak Welsh, and I believe that’s thanks to the choir. I sat in the middle of local people, listening to how they sing and pronounce words, so that my voice blended when I sang.

“I also think Welsh music has been a great help for my pronunciation while learning Welsh. I was listening to the same songs, repeatedly. I didn’t always understand the words, but I tried to sing along with the song. And if I liked the song, I would try to translate the song to understand the meaning.

“Listening to music and singing offers so many steps in the journey of learning a language.”

Rachel has been living in Wales for almost two years now, and speaks Welsh every day at work, and with friends in the area. She has just taken up a new post with the RSPB as a national Nature Policy Officer.

Here’s Rachel’s advice to anyone learning Welsh: “Music has been very important to me but it’s also important to go out into the community and start speaking the language.

“Adults worry about making mistakes but we must remember that the main point of language is communication. It doesn’t matter if there are mistakes at the beginning – that will come with time.”

