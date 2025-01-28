Sir Bryn Terfel launches search for singing stars of future

Opera star Sir Bryn Terfel is urging the world’s most talented young singers to bid for a title that could help them follow in his footsteps to global fame.

According to the legendary bass baritone, the Pendine International Voice of the Future competition at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod is “a wonderful opportunity”.

Sir Bryn, who hails from Pantglas, near Penygroes, in Gwynedd, will headline the Eisteddfod’s closing concert on Sunday, July 13, in the International Pavilion.

He plans to sing all the songs from his latest album, Sea Songs, and will be joined by the Fisherman’s Friends, the acclaimed folk group from Port Isaac, Cornwall, and Welsh folk singer Eve Goodman.

But the concert will start with the final of this year’s Pendine International Voice of the Future competition which has become a major highlight of the festival since it was launched in 2013.

Last year 28 supremely gifted young singers entered the competition with Singaporean soprano Shimona Rose, 29, winning the prestigious title in a thrilling sing-off against talented Welsh soprano Manon Ogwen Parry.

Once again the blue riband contest is being sponsored by the arts-loving care organisation, Pendine Park, via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust (PACT) which supports cultural and community initiatives across Wales.

The winner of will be presented with the Pendine Trophy by Sir Bryn, along with a cheque for £3,000 while the runner up will receive £1,000.

The closing date for aspiring singers to enter is February 20.

‘Wonderful opportunity’

Sir Bryn said: ”The Pendine International Voice of the Future competition is a wonderful opportunity for talented young singers to make a mark and it can provide a real launchpad for fledgling careers onto the global stage.”

Each entrant will be required to include an audio recording as well as proof of age with their application.

Competitors, who are aged over 19 on the first day of the competition, are required to perform a contrasting programme of up to seven minutes in length for their preliminary rounds and up to 10 minutes for the final. The programmes should include works from oratorio, opera, lieder or song and be sung in their original language.

The competitors will have to navigate the preliminary round and a semi-final on Friday, July 11, before the final competition two days later.

Llangollen Eisteddfod’s Artistic Director, Dave Danford, said: “The competition was previously staged during the Choir of the World competition on the Saturday evening but we thought it would be a thrill for the young singers vying for this title and aspiring to reach the same heights as Bryn to appear on the same stage as the opera giant.

“The competition provides a good stepping stone to a professional career for young singers and so far we have received more than a dozen entries from singers for this year’s competition from China and Nigeria as well as England and Wales.

“But singers have until Thursday, February 20, to declare their interest and submit their entries. Following the closing date a selection panel will consider the entries and choose the singers who will take part in this year’s competition.”

The ongoing success of the competition is music to the ears of Pendine Park proprietor Mario Kreft MBE and his wife, Gill, who came up with the idea.

Mr Kreft said: “The standard of the competitors in years past has been absolutely phenomenal and I have no doubt it will be just as incredibly high again this year.

“I wish all the young singers the very best of luck in this year’s Pendine International Voice of the Future competition. I don’t envy the task of the selection panel and the adjudicators as the singers are all so extraordinarily accomplished.

“As well has having the opportunity to showcase their talent, added bonus for the competitors this year will be the thrill of appearing on the same stage as Sir Bryn Terfel, a true giant of the opera world.”

Roger Daltrey

Looking forward to this year’s Eisteddfod evening concert programme Dave Danford said: “The concert programme is looking great with something for everyone.”

Legendary rock singer Roger Daltrey will open the 2025 Llangollen International Eisteddfod concert season on Tuesday, July 8 with an evening packed with classic The Who songs, solo hits, and his now-famous Q&A sessions, in which he opens up to the fans who have been with him throughout the decades.

The following evening a special concert will marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

Mr Danford added: “Uniting Nations: One World is a landmark concert that brings together voices from across the globe to celebrate the power of music in promoting peace, equality, and human dignity.

“The evening will feature an uplifting performance of Karl Jenkins’ One World by an international massed choir of voices, including the Stay At Home Choir.

“BRIT Award-winning and Grammy-nominated artist KT Tunstall marks the 20th anniversary of her ground-breaking multi-million selling debut album Eye to the Telescope, with a special one-off performance with live orchestra on the Thursday evening and Il Divo, the globally-renowned classical crossover vocal group perform in Llangollen for the very first time on Friday, July 11.”

The closing date for the Pendine International Voice of the Future competition is February 20 and for details how to enter and buying tickets click here.

