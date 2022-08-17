Sir David Attenborough films new wildlife series on a Welsh island

Sir David Attenborough has filmed his new natural history series on one of Wales’ most unspoilt islands.

As part of the five-part series called Wild Isles, which has been filmed over three years, the renowned broadcaster and wildlife expert visited Skomer Island, off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

In a post on Facebook, the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales announced that Sir David had visited the island famed for its puffin population.

They wrote: “After months of secrecy, we’re now delighted to share the news that the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales Skomer Island will feature in the new BBC1 natural history series, Wild Isles, presented by Sir David Attenborough.”

Sarah Kessell, CEO of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales said “it was an honour and a privilege to welcome Sir David to Skomer Island.”

She added: “After months of planning and secret collaboration with Silverback Films and The Wildlife Trusts, I’m now delighted to share the exciting news that Skomer’s incredible wildlife will feature in the new BBC1 natural history series, Wild Isles. To say we’re excited is an understatement and we can’t wait to share with the world, just how internationally important Skomer Island is.”

Using innovative technology, the series will delve into new and dramatic behaviours of UK wildlife, including Skomer Island and its inhabitants.

The series will also highlight the vulnerabilities of the natural world, the ever increasing challenges that UK wildlife face today and what action is needed to ensure that island wildlife has a future.

Sir David said: “In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet. I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”

The five-part series will be shown on BBC1 and iPlayer in the UK has been co-produced by the RSPB, with WWF and The Open University, working with the BBC and Silverback Films who created the ‘Planet’ natural history series.

A date when the series will air has yet to be decided.

