Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Sir David Attenborough films new wildlife series on a Welsh island

17 Aug 2022 3 minute read
Sir Da vid Attrenborough pictured on Skomer Island (Credit: Alex Board/Silverback Films}

Sir David Attenborough has filmed his new natural history series on one of Wales’ most unspoilt islands.

As part of the five-part series called Wild Isles, which has been filmed over three years, the renowned broadcaster and wildlife expert visited Skomer Island, off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

In a post on Facebook, the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales announced that Sir David had visited the island famed for its puffin population.

They wrote: “After months of secrecy, we’re now delighted to share the news that the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales Skomer Island will feature in the new BBC1 natural history series, Wild Isles, presented by Sir David Attenborough.”

Sir David Attenborough pictured with members of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales Skomer Island (Alex Board/Silverback Films)

Sarah Kessell, CEO of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales said “it was an honour and a privilege to welcome Sir David to Skomer Island.”

She added: “After months of planning and secret collaboration with Silverback Films and The Wildlife Trusts, I’m now delighted to share the exciting news that Skomer’s incredible wildlife will feature in the new BBC1 natural history series, Wild Isles. To say we’re excited is an understatement and we can’t wait to share with the world, just how internationally important Skomer Island is.”

Using innovative technology, the series will delve into new and dramatic behaviours of UK wildlife, including Skomer Island and its inhabitants.

The series will also highlight the vulnerabilities of the natural world, the ever increasing challenges that UK wildlife face today and what action is needed to ensure that island wildlife has a future.

Sir David said: “In my long lifetime, I have travelled to almost every corner of our planet. I can assure you that in the British Isles, as well as astonishing scenery there are extraordinary animal dramas and wildlife spectacles to match anything I have seen on my global travels.”

The five-part series will be shown on BBC1 and iPlayer in the UK has been co-produced by the RSPB, with WWF and The Open University, working with the BBC and Silverback Films who created the ‘Planet’ natural history series.

A date when the series will air has yet to be decided.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
One of the two witnesses
One of the two witnesses
1 hour ago

SDA making a show about one of Cymru’s unspoiled islands. Brace yourself for lots of holiday home planning applications.

0
Reply
Alun
Alun
39 minutes ago
Reply to  One of the two witnesses

It’s a nature reserve – no-one except the wardens can live there and visitors are limited. Not everything is a problem.

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.