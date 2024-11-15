Sir Tom Jones sends scam warning to fans

Sir Tom Jones and his management have taken to social media to issue an urgent warning to fans.

The Welsh star has been forced to act given the increasing number of fake profiles purporting to be the singer appearing on social media.

These fake profiles have attempted to scam fans – and now the Ponty legend has issued a message addressing the situation.

A message from his management posted on his official channels spelled out how The Voice judge only has access to his verified (blue tick) Facebook/Instagram/X/YouTube and Tik Tok accounts.

While scamsters impersonating the Welshman have attempted to dupe fans, management pointed out that Sir Tom does not communicate to individuals directly or personally via his social channels.

The statement read:

Regrettably, it has come to our attention that there is a large number of fake online profiles impersonating Sir Tom Jones and / or his team, who are attempting to scam fans and members of the public.

Please be aware that Sir Tom Jones only has access to his verified (blue tick) Facebook/Instagram/X/YouTube and Tik Tok accounts. Sir Tom does not communicate to individuals directly or personally via his social channels.

If a fake profile tries to chat to you privately, report and block them. This will NOT be Sir Tom Jones or his team. It is sad and disheartening to hear of these scammers attempting to trap and abuse vulnerable people, so please be careful and stay safe online.

Tom Jones Management

The statement comes after Sir Tom Jones performed a hugely moving version of his song ‘I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall’ at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance Service at the Royal Albert Hall.

Accompanied by the central band of the Royal Air Force he stunned the audience, which included members of the Royal Family, and brought a hushed reverie to the world famous venue as his amazing voice reverberated around the hall.

It is an emotional song, written as it was as a tribute to his late wife, Linda, to whom he was married for 59 years – his wife urging him not to crumble with her when she was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Understandably, there was an overwhelming reaction to his performance which filled social media within minutes of the song being aired on the BBC.

Many marvelled at the 84-year-old’s voice and commented on how incredible he still sounds. Many simply wrote ‘legend’.

Full performance by Sir Tom Jones at The Festival of Remembrance he is an absolute legend #FestivalofRemembarance #RoyalBritishLegion pic.twitter.com/tYgBneqAYq — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) November 9, 2024

It’s an privilege to be joining the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance to honour the service of past and present military personnel. It is a beautiful, moving show that everyone should see. Tune in 9pm @BBCOne @PoppyLegion #FestivalOfRemembrance #Remembrance — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) November 9, 2024

‘I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall’ Lyrics

I will wake in the morning if you call

And I’ll stand beside you as long as I can

I will hold back the evening of your sun

But I won’t crumble with you if you fall

I will shadow the heat of your days

And I’ll drink from the sweat of your brow

I will walk to the tune of your song

But I won’t crumble with you if you fall

Come and walk with me and hold to my hand

Touch me, let me know I am here by myself

Stretch my night dreams into my days

Stop short of falling apart if I go down

I’ll wake in the morning if you call

And I’ll stand beside you as long as I can

I will hold back the evening of your sun

But I won’t crumble with you if you fall

