Six tips for exploring the Llŷn Peninsula

BBC Cymru presenter Aled Hughes has come up with his six top tips for exploring the Llŷn Peninsula ahead of the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod – which gets underway in Boduan next Saturday.

His recommendations are the result of a challenge Aled set himself over the last year of walking 83 miles (132 km) of the Wales Coast Path, along the Llŷn Peninsula following the Wales Coast Path’s official guidebook.

In a bid to inspire residents and visitors to get to know his local area ahead of the Eisteddfod, Aled also documented the journey from Trefor to Porthmadog in a series of videos.

He also shared updates about his trek and some fun facts and anecdotes about local points of interest along the way — to help immerse viewers in everything the area has to offer.

After completing the walk, Aled said: “We really are fortunate to have this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty right on our doorstep — and such a well-established coast path which allows us to explore it so easily.

“Whilst the eight-day walk was challenging at times, it really helped me reconnect with the area where I was born and raised, and that means so much to me. The routes through Nant Gwrtheyrn, viewing Ynys Enlli from Mynydd Mawr and from Porth Colmon to Aberdaron were certainly highlights, to name but a few.”

The walk was arranged in partnership with the Wales Coast Path and Ecoamgueddfa — an eco-museum in Pen Llŷn which tackles to promotes travel which balances people, place, and respect for the environment — while genuinely prompting people to live better lives.

Following his Wales Coast Path adventure, here are Aled’s 6 ‘top tips’ for getting the very most out of exploring the Llŷn…

Plan your trip in advance

There are nearly 100 miles of coastline to explore along Llŷn — with something for everyone, regardless of your mobility level or special interests. But there’s so much to explore that planning in advance is an absolute must!

Luckily, the Wales Coast Path’s official Llŷn guidebook documents everything you need to know, allowing you to plan a perfect trip to suit your needs.

It certainly helped me on my 2023 adventure! You can purchase your very own copy of the guidebook here.

Take advantage of local public transport

The Llŷn Fflecsi Bus service, in partnership with Transport for Wales, is a flexible, sustainable way to get from A to B. Simply download the Fflecsi app to access all available routes and book your space.

The service operates on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 9am to 6pm until Sunday 17 September 2023. A single adult fare is just £4, those aged 16 and under can travel for £2 and groups of 4 at £13.

Check out the three peaks of Yr Eifl

That’s right, the Llŷn has its very own take on the three peaks challenge! So, take a small detour from the coast and follow a circular route to take on Garn For, Garn Ganol and Tre’r Ceiri — with the tallest peak standing at at 561 metres.

And don’t worry, you’ll never be far from the sea as you climb — with breathtaking panoramic views of the coastline as far as the eye can see once you get to the summit. The perfect reward for your efforts!

Make the most of the local food and drink

As well as there being plenty to see and do, there’s also plenty to eat and drink around the Llŷn!

Those passing Nefyn should visit the Cwrw Llŷn brewery to taste and stock up on the local ales; meanwhile, Caffi Meinir is a must-stop for delicious homemade lunches in Nant Gwrtheyrn.

And how could I forget Porthdinllaen’s famous Ty Coch Inn — a friendly, beachfront pub which is the perfect spot for watching the sun go down after a long day’s walking?

Practice your Welsh

The Welsh language can be heard in almost every shop, restaurant, and café on the Llŷn Peninsula — making it the perfect place to practice your Welsh as you explore.

So, why not start by greeting passers-by with a simple ‘sumae’ (hello), ‘bore da’ (good morning) or ‘prynhawn da’ (good afternoon) to get you started?

What’s more, the former quarrying village of Nant Gwrtheyrn is home to the National Welsh Language and Heritage Centre — which attracts over 30,000 day visitors a year and welcomes hundreds to its intensive residential Welsh learner courses.

Keep your eyes peeled for wonderful Welsh wildlife

With thanks to the gulf stream which provides warmer sea temperatures and weather, the Llŷn is home to an array of unusual habitats and fascinating wildlife.

From grey seals and bottlenose dolphins to puffins, visitors to the Llŷn are never far away from a wildlife encounter — but a great place to start is an afternoon with Bardsey Island Boat Trips.

Following an ancient pilgrim route on a fast modern boat, boat trippers will be treated to a diverse spectacle of seabirds, seals, and porpoises amid spectacular scenery.

Gwenan Griffith, Digital Community Officer at Ecoamgueddfa, said: “Aled’s vlogs will be a very useful resource for local people and visitors to the area for years to come.

“There is so much history and interesting stories connected to the coast of Pen Llŷn, and Aled’s vlogs, the Llŷn Coastal Path book and walking guides on the Ecoamgueddfa website encompasses the rich natural and cultural heritage we have here in Pen Llŷn.”

Aled Hughes will be doing a live Q and A session at the Ecoamgueddfa stand at the National Eisteddfod on Tuesday 08 August — talking about his adventure and everything he learnt along the way.

Find out more about Aled’s adventure and watch the full video series, here

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

