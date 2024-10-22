Sleeping with Ghosts: New web series launches featuring Welsh social media stars

A new ghost-hunting series has been launched on S4C’ digital platform “Hansh” featuring TikTok star Iwan Steffan and internet personality Aimee Fox.

Join Iwan Steffan as he sets out to see if Wales’ creepiest sites are genuinely haunted, all while trying to convince his friend Aimee that ghosts really do exist… the series is in Welsh with English subtitles.

Cysgu efo Ysbrydion is the brain child of Iwan Steffan, a TikToker from Rhiwlas who has amassed 180k followers by posting the ghost stories of Liverpool.

Dream

He has amassed a dedicated following of lovers of the paranormal and all things horror.

His dream as a child was to present Most Haunted – and his dream came true when he was offered the chance to present his own series for S4C’s HANSH.

In the series, we follow Iwan as he takes his sceptical friend, Aimee Fox, on an adventure to spend the night at some of Wales’ most haunted places – to try and convince her that ghosts truly exist.

Throughout the series there are laughs tears and obviously, terrified screams.

The series begins at the White Lion Royal, Bala, where they spend the night in the same room a couple was burnt alive in years ago.

Then to Plas Tan yr Allt in Tremadog – William Maddock’s old dwelling where a ghost tried to murder the poet Percey Shelley (who would become Mary Shelley’s husband… who wrote Frankenstein).

Then to Ruthin Gaol -the finest example of a horrifying victorian prison – where they spend the night in a pitch black, windowless cell created to make the prisoners go insane.

Exploration

During the launch of the series at (the haunted) Market Hall in Caernarfon Aimee said she “absolutely loved the experience… maybe not at the time… that was horrifying.. But in hindsight..”

We bear witness to Iwan & Aimee as their bond grows stronger and as they share stories from their childhood – like how after Iwan’s mother passed when he was 13, he was in a windowless room in the middle of January and a butterfly landed on his hand.

He suddenly remembered, his mother had told him she’d love to come back to this world as a butterfly…

This series is a fun exploration of a terrifying unknown – are we alone in this world? And should we fear the living, more than we fear the dead?

Release dates

The Digital Drop (Clic, BBC iPlayer & YouTube Hansh):

Ep 1: Bala 16/10

Ep2: Tremadog 23/10

Ep3: Ruthin 30/10

The episodes will be broadcast on S4C on the following dates:

Ep 1 Bala 22:00 24/10

Ep 2 Tremadog 22:00 31/10

Ep 3 Rhuthun 22:20 31/10

The series will feature on S4C’s “Halloween slate” on Clic too.

All episodes will have English subtitles.

