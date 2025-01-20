Snow Patrol announce headline Cardiff show

Indie-rock pioneers Snow Patrol will bring their signature anthemic sound to the Welsh capital this summer for a headline show at Cardiff Castle.

The Ivor Novello Award winners will headline Cardiff Castle on Thursday June 12.

Northern Irish-Scottish rockers Snow Patrol – fronted by Gary Lightbody with longtime members Nathan Connolly and Johnny McDaid – have been shaping the sound of alternative rock for more than 20 years.

With iconic tracks like Chasing Cars, Run, and Open Your Eyes, their emotionally charged anthems continue to resonate with fans worldwide, solidifying their place as one of the most influential bands in modern rock.

Milestone

The band recently celebrated a major milestone with their first Number 1 album in 18 years. The Forest Is The Path marks the rock band’s triumphant return to the top of the charts, following the massive success of Eyes Open in 2006.

Featuring 12 tracks and artwork created by founding member Gary Lightbody, their latest album is a journey of contrasts – epically joyous, life-affirming and huge – with Lightbody describing it as ‘the biggest sounding record we have ever made.”

With eight studio albums, including the multi-platinum Eyes Open, Snow Patrol have sold more than 16 million records worldwide. Their legacy is further solidified by numerous accolades including seven Meteor Ireland Music Awards, six BRIT Award nominations and a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Song.

With a career spanning more than two decades, fans in Cardiff can expect a night filled with timeless hits and the very best of modern rock.

“Unforgettable”

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “We’re absolutely delighted to announce that Snow Patrol will be headlining Cardiff Castle later this year. Their music has resonated with fans for years, and it’s exciting to bring their unforgettable live show to such a historic and beautiful venue.”

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see The Human League, James, Fontaines DC, Alanis Morissette, Elbow, Sting, The Script, Jess Glynne and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell all headline the iconic Welsh venue with more announcements to come.

Iconic location

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Julian Murray added: “Snow Patrol at Cardiff Castle is sure to be a standout moment of the summer. Their incredible catalogue of hits paired with their passionate fanbase is the perfect match for this iconic location.”

TK Maxx has joined Depot Live, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

This new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am Thursday from https://bit.ly/snowpatrolcastle

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday from depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

