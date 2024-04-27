Song released by children from 38 schools welcomes the Urdd Eisteddfod

Within a months’ time, thousands of people of all ages will be travelling to Maldwyn in order to compete and enjoy themselves at the National Urdd Eisteddfod.

To celebrate, 2,190 children from the area have been busy recording a jamboree song to welcome visitors to one of Europe’s largest youth festivals.

“Dewch draw i’r ’Steddfod ym Maldwyn” (“Come along to the Eisteddfod in Maldwyn”) has been released today in video form.

Rhian Davies from Menter Iaith Maldwyn worked as project leader and has been co-ordinating the mammoth task between the 38 schools.

Rhian said: “The project has been a lot of fun!

“38 local primary schools jumped at the chance to be part of the project. Everyone was proud to show their support for the Urdd Eisteddfod, are delighted it’s coming to Maldwyn, and enjoyed singing and dancing to the catchy music.

“Some of Maldwyn’s towns and villages are included in the song, but we really hope that hearing amusing names like Glantwymyn and Adfa, Cegidfa and Llandrinio will make visitors curious and want to explore the area and get to know the area better.”

The song was co-written by Ann Fychan and composer Rhydian Meilir, winner of Cân i Cymru 2022 and composer of the Eisteddfod’s youth show.

Brought up in Bro Ddyfi and a former pupil of Ysgol Glantwmyn, Rhydian is thrilled to see local children performing and recording the song.

Rhydian said: “I was delighted to be given the opportunity to work on a song to raise people’s awareness of the Eisteddfod coming to Maldwyn, and enjoyed the process of producing the song and hearing the children singing it as we toured the schools.

“It was great to work with Ann Fychan as well and write the tune to support her lyrics.”

Several schools along the Welsh border have taken part and are participating in the Urdd’s activities for the first time, which is crucial according to Llio Maddocks, Urdd Director of the Arts.

“As an organisation, we want to make our work accessible to every child and young person in Wales,” says Llio.

“As the Eisteddfod moves from area to area it is an opportunity for us to reach out to children who have not taken part in the festival and give them the opportunity to experience activities such as this.

“The children’s enjoyment can be seen so clearly in the video and we as organisers are so glad they’re excited to welcome everyone to Meifod this year.”

You can watch the video of the song here.

“Dewch draw i’r ’Steddfod ym Maldwyn” will also be BBC Radio Cymru’s Track yr Wythnos (Track of the Week) from 20 May.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

