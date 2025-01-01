Sports Direct Cymru bobble hat is back! And it’s spelled correctly

Sportswear retail giant Sports Direct recently had to pull its Cymru/Wales bobble hats from sale after it was pointed out they had spelled Cymru as ‘Cyrmu’.

We’re a patriotic lot here in Wales and many people took to social media to communicate the company’s grammatical faux pas – while wondering how it came about when it is so easy to check the spelling.

After the error was shown to the retailer the bobble hat was promptly removed from sale from its online platform.

However, there was no apology or acknowledgement of the error from Sports Direct.

Now the retailer has put a new bobble hat up for sale and this time a correctly spelled ‘Cymru’ is front and centre of the hat (whereas on the previous product it was at the back of the hat)

Maybe in the meantime the ‘Cyrmu’ hats will become collectors items – just as misprints on records can enhance their rarity.

Nation Cymru has contacted Sports Direct for a comment.

How the drama unfolded…

Sports Direct removes Cymru booble hat with incorrect spelling

Cyrmu the Frog pic.twitter.com/twSBIoG07d — Welsh Bollocks 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@welshbollocks) December 3, 2024

Dear @SportsDirectUK can you maybe spell Cymru correctly 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/usLBUZVeFy — Sianz (@Sianz) December 2, 2024

