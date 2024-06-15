Spotlight on Wales as young movie-makers take centre stage at Into Film Awards

Welsh filmmaking talent once again dominates nominations at this year’s Into Film Awards, which are being held at a star-studded, red-carpet event in Leicester Square on Tuesday 25 June.

Celebrating its 10th year, the Into Film Awards enables young people aged 5-19 years to be creative and find a voice through practical filmmaking, and to make films about what matters to them.

Of the nine categories, which include both animation and live action films, budding Welsh filmmakers and filmmaking champions from Aberystwyth, Merthyr Tydfil, Llandudno, Ysgol Bro Dinefwr and Cardiff have secured five nominations across five categories.

Welsh nominations

Featured below are the Welsh nominees. Click on the title to watch the nominated film

Best Animation – 11 and Under (Sponsored by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, UK)

Ein Dyfodol – Made by Gwennan, aged 11 – Aberystwyth, Wales

Best Animation – 12 and Over (Sponsored by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, UK)

Branwen, Daughter of Llyr – Made by Year 8 from Pen y Dre High School Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

Best Film – 12-15 (Sponsored by Paramount Pictures)

The Language of Cymraeg – Made by 16 young people aged 11-14 from Ysgol Bro Dinefwr, Carmarthenshire, Wales

Best Film – 16-19 (Sponsored by Warner Bros. Discovery)

Battery – Made by 15 young people aged 16-19 from TAPE Community Music and Film and Ysgol Y Gogarth Llandudno, Wales

Filmmaking Champion (Sponsored by Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Cardiff Youth Service –Part of Cardiff Council’s Education department, and work with young people aged 11-25 to develop personal, social and educational development through a variety of opportunities, including filmmaking projects.

Minister for Creative Industries, Sarah Murphy, said: “It’s great to see so much emerging young Welsh talent being recognised in these UK-wide awards. The nominations are proof that bringing filmmaking into the Curriculum for Wales has engaged and motivated learners with great results.

“The Welsh screen industry is a global success story and represents a sector in which young people can plan ambitious futures here.

“For the young people nominated – I hope this success will inspire them to continue making films, grow their skills and potentially build successful careers in the screen industry here in Wales.”

Cymraeg ar sgrin

Reflecting on the prominence of the Welsh language, Welsh Language Commissioner, Efa Gruffudd Jones said: “It’s good to see the Welsh language spoken and discussed so prominently in these creative films.

“Children and young people have an important role to play in guarding and promoting the Welsh language for the future.

“What’s great to note having watched the films is how these young people stand ready to discuss and investigate current affairs, and do so with maturity whilst also creating engaging content. Congratulation to all on their success.”

This year’s Awards received hundreds of entries from every corner of the UK, with stories ranging from light-hearted comedies, to thought-provoking documentaries, and with topics such as climate change, mental health, and our ever-increasing reliance on technology also a focus, our nominated films speak to the issues that young people are most concerned about today, as well their filmmaking prowess.

“The power of film”

Non Stevens, Head of Into Film Cymru, said: “The purpose of the awards is to promote the power of film in supporting the educational, cultural and personal development of children and young people.”

“All this is an integral part of the new curriculum in Wales, with schools across our nation using film in creative and innovative ways, with educators and learners exploring, responding and creating film on a wide variety of subjects and themes.”

“I’m really looking forward to hearing and seeing the Welsh language and our Welsh stories – a popular theme for this year’s panel – on the big screen at the 2024 prestigious Awards in London. Warmest congratulations to everyone on their nominations.”

For more information about the Into Film Awards, visit https://www.intofilm.org

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

