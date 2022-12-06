Stars stay in as S4C marks the festivities with a celebrity Gogglebocs Christmas special

S4C will celebrate the festive period with a one-off celebrity Gogglebocs Cymru Christmas special later this month.

The regular Gogglebocs Cymru cast will be joined for one night only by famous faces from the worlds of entertainment, music, cooking and sports (and their mams) for the special, which will be screened on Wednesday 28th December at 9pm.

As always the show will be hosted by comedian, Tudur Owen.

Stars on Gogglebocs Dolig, who will cast their critical eyes over an array of holiday telly, include BBC radio presenters Huw Stephens and Sian Eleri, S4C and BBC Radio Cymru presenters Emma Walford and Trystan Ellis-Morris.

Drag Artist Maggi Noggi will share a sofa with comedian Kiri Pritchard-McLean and rugby presenter Sarra Elgan is joined by Nigel Owens and former Welsh Rugby star Jonathan Davies.

The all-female indie rock group Adwaith, twice winners of the Welsh Music Prize also join the Gogglebocs regulars, along with Melanie Owen, Mali Ann Rees and Jalisa Andrews aka Mel, Mal a Jal podcast hosts

Celebrity Chef, Chris ‘Flamebaster’ Roberts and his mother and actress, singer and comedian Carys Eleri and her mother complete the line up.

Thrilled

S4C’s Chief Content Officer, Llinos Griffin-Williams, said: “I am thrilled with the success Gogglebocs Cymru has shown in its debut series.

“Our season one cast are fast becoming household names. It was only natural that we decided to commission a Christmas special with well-known and much loved Welsh personalities joining the season one cast.”

Filming on the Christmas special will begin in the third week of December and will air on S4C and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 28 December at 9.00pm.

Weekly episodes of the show will continue on Wednesdays throughout January 2023.

Gogglebocs Cymru launched earlier in the autumn after the Welsh Language broadcaster agreed a deal with Channel 4 and Studio Lambert, the production company behind the award-winning show.

The show has proved a hit for S4C, especially among younger audiences watching on catch up, where it has more than doubled the viewing figures on the day of transmission.

