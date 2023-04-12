Steeltown Murders: First images released of new BBC drama set in Port Talbot

The first images have been released from the new BBC drama series set in Port Talbot – Steeltown Murders.

Written by Ed Whitmore (Manhunt, Safe House) and made by Severn Screen (The Pembrokeshire Murders, Hidden/Craith), the four part series is set both in 1973 and the early 2000s and centres on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women in the Port Talbot area.

The remarkable story made in association with All3Media International and co-commissioned with BBC Wales, tells of how – in the first case of its kind – the mystery was solved almost 30 years after the murders using pioneering DNA evidence.

Contrasting the policing methods of the 1970s with the forensic breakthroughs of the early Noughties, Steeltown Murders is a portrait of a town dealing with the repercussions of an unsolved case three decades on, and asks if justice can ever truly be found.

Philip Glenister (Life On Mars, State Of Play) and Steffan Rhodri (In My Skin, Gavin & Stacey) lead the cast as DCI Paul Bethell and Phil ‘Bach’ Rees, with their younger selves played by Scott Arthur (Good Omens, Borg McEnroe) and Siôn Alun Davies (The Sandman, Hidden) respectively.

They will be joined by Keith Allen (The Pembrokeshire Murders, Marcella), Priyanga Burford (Industry, No Time To Die), Sharon Morgan (Yr Amgueddfa, Gangs Of London), Nia Roberts (Red Rose, Yr Amgueddfa), Elinor Crawley (Vikings, Ordinary Lies), Gareth John Bale (35 Awr, Y Pris), Kriss Dosanjh (The Larkins, Casualty), Matthew Gravelle (Silent Witness, Broadchurch), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge, Showtrial), Dyfan Dwyfor (A Very English Scandal, Bang), and more.

Hannah Thomas (Hidden, I Am Not a Witch) has served as the producer for the series alongside executive producers Ed Talfan, Jon Hill and Ed Whitmore for Severn Screen, and Helen Perry and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.

All3Media International will distribute the series internationally, additional funding support has been provided by Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

Filming for the show began in several south Wales locations last November and the series will be available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon.

