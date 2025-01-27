Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins among mourners arriving at funeral of The Vivienne

Mourners including Steps singer Ian “H” Watkins, Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall and TV personality Kim Woodburn have begun to arrive for the funeral of Drag Race UK star The Vivienne.

The service for James Lee Williams, who died earlier this month aged 32, is being held at a church in Denbighshire, north Wales.

Watkins, wearing a red tartan suit, walked towards the church with comedian Jayde Adams, who wore a bright green coat and trilby hat, and other friends.

Rising star

Williams, known as The Vivienne, won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and placed third in ITV’s Dancing On Ice in 2023. During their career, The Vivienne also competed on an all-winners season of the RuPaul franchise in the US in 2022, the only UK contestant for that series. They also starred in BBC Three show The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood in 2020, and appeared on Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted For Stand Up To Cancer in 2022. Williams, who was born in Wales, adopted their drag name as they were known for wearing Vivienne Westwood clothing.

A horse-drawn carriage arrived outside the church for The Vivienne’s funeral. Floral tributes in a hearse read “Vivienne” and “Son”.

Singer Jade Thirlwall and Marcus Collins were among the mourners also arriving at the church.

Fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants Tia Kofi, Baga Chipz and Cheryl arrived for The Vivienne’s funeral together.

Winner of the show’s fourth series Danny Beard wore a jacket and trousers covered with Vivienne Westwood logos.

He walked to the church with actress Hayley Tamaddon.

Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney also attended, along with radio presenter Pete Price

Many wore green for the service and Vivienne Westwood badges were worn on the lapels of some of the men’s suits.

