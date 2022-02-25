Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones: ‘No regrets over controversial pandemic gigs in Wales’

Kelly Jones has spoken about the criticism Stereophonics faced after they played two shows in Cardiff at the beginning of the pandemic – but insisted he has no regrets about going ahead with the concerts.

In an interview with The Independent, the singer explained how on Thursday 12 March 2020, he and his bandmates and their crew gathered in front of a television screen to watch the UK prime minister address the nation.

“That was the first day Boris Johnson went on telly with those scientist guys, and they said: ‘Nothing’s closing down. Everything continues as it is’,” recalled Jones.

As far as the Welshman was concerned the headline shows at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena that weekend could go ahead.

Upset

However, for the singer, who is not on social media, it was only after playing the shows that he realised he and his band were facing a barrage of criticism.

“I got back to my house in Wales and someone said: ‘Piers Morgan’s been having a right pop at you, hasn’t he?’” recalled the 47-year-old. “I didn’t know what they meant, because I knew Lewis Capaldi was doing shows, and the West End was still running.”

The same weekend had seen both Premier League fixtures suspended, and Wales’s Six Nations rugby match against Scotland postponed, but the musician from Cwmaman maintains he would have still done the same thing.

“I stand by what we did,” he said. “We followed the advice. I had my own family there, including my parents, my pregnant wife and my five-year-old. If we upset people, we upset people, but we followed the guidelines at the time.”

Stereophonics will release their new Oochya! On March 4.

They also headline the Principality Stadium with Tom Jones, Catfish & The Bottlemen and Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard on Friday 17 and Saturday 18 June.

