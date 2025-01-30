Stereophonics reveal details of their new album

Stereophonics have today announced details of their thirteenth studio album ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’.

Due for release on 25th April 2025 via EMI, the album is available to pre-order now.

The announcement comes alongside a new single taken from the forthcoming record, ‘There’s Always Gonna Be Something’.

According to the band ‘There’s Always Gonna Be Something’ evolves Stereophonics’ signature sound. ‘Chorus affected guitars chime and weave between suspended bass lines. Kelly Jones’ husky vocals draw listeners to the lyrics which intrigue and unveil new depths on each listen, with lines including, “The bayonet tongue of silence, whispering just to remind us” and “I leave nothing for death but bones and the solitude Jester jokes, igniting my energy and bringing me to my knees, in this 21st century, so help this sinner please, this is only one part of me – there’s always gonna be something, so what’s it gonna be today”.’

As Kelly comments; “There’s Always Gonna Be Something” is a song that could be describing the restlessness in uncertainty, struggling to arrive at acceptance. A part within all of us.”

Stream the new single HERE

With three decades and a wealth of record-breaking achievements under their belts, including 8 No.1 albums, Stereophonics have earned their status and respect amongst their fans, peers and artists from across the musical generations, ranging from Bob Dylan to David Bowie to Dua Lipa.

In 2025, the band mark their anticipated return with ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’. The album is described as ‘a tight and heavy-hitting eight track record. It is an album devoid of any fat or filler. It is at once clean and precise. Hopeful and joyous. It does what it says on the cover. You Laugh, You Cry, You Wait’.

As with previous album artwork, Kelly has gravitated towards different art forms to influence the project’s aesthetic, whether that be paintings, books or films. For “Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait”, it was a similar process. Kelly recounts; “I went to New York, I visited some galleries, I saw ‘ART IS A GUARANTY OF SANITY’, a painting by Louise Bourgeois. She believed art was a form of mental healing and a way to process difficult emotions. The spelling caught me first, then the simplicity of the words etched onto a pink tile. So I tried scratching my title, inspired by my own art school teacher thirty years ago. And I loved it. I loved the simplicity of the pink. The pink album was born”.

With a world tour imminent this year which has already seen the band sell over 300,000 tickets, as well as play some of their biggest shows around the world to date, the band continue to cement their position as one of our most enduring and loved bands. Their knack for blending rock sensibilities with soaring melodies keeps their sound vital, while Kelly Jones’ ever-introspective lyrics continue to resonate with each passing year.

Stereophonics – ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’ Album Tracklisting:

Make It On Your Own

There’s Always Gonna Be Something

Seems Like You Don’t Know Me

Colours Of October

Eyes Too Big For My Belly

Mary Is A Singer

Backroom Boys

Feeling Of Falling We Crave

Stereophonics play two shows in Wales later this year:

Jul 11, 2025 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

Jul 12, 2025 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

