Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden to front new BBC Wales series

BBC Cymru Wales has announced a brand new series with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, Amy Dowden.

Each episode of Amy Dowden’s Dare to Dance, produced by Cardiff based production company Wildflame, will see an individual or group perform a dance routine, choreographed by Caerphilly-born Amy, to surprise family and friends.

Behind each dance will be a story: a big life moment or message someone wants to give. It could be someone who wants a unique way to propose, a dancer who feared they’d never dance again or a group of friends who need an unforgettable way to say thanks.

Amy, whose BBC Wales documentary Strictly Amy: Crohn’s & Me won a BAFTA Cymru award in 2021, says she can’t wait to get started on the new series

She said:: “I’m thrilled to be fronting my own series for BBC Wales. Dance can have such a positive impact on physical and mental health, socialising and self-confidence so it’ll be a privilege to share my passion with people and help them experience their own special moment on the dancefloor.

“It’s going to be such a joyous and uplifting show and I can’t wait to take people on their own dance journey.”

‘Changing lives’

BBC Wales’ head of content commissioning, Nick Andrews says: “It’s terrific to have Amy on the channel fronting her own show and genuinely changing lives through dance. She’s beloved by so many and her warmth for people is just the tonic we all need.”

Llinos Griffin-Williams, Creative Director, Wildflame Productions says: “Amy is truly inspirational and we are thrilled to be working with her again following the huge success of Strictly Amy: Crohn’s and Me on both BBC Wales and BBC One. Amy Dowden’s Dare to Dance (w/t) is a very exciting format which we hope will have a positive impact on all those who watch it.”

Amy Dowden’s Dare to Dance episodes will air on BBC One Wales in early 2023.

