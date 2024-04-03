Students to showcase artwork at Cardiff gallery

Students from the UWTSD Swansea College of Art will showcase their artwork at a special exhibition in Cardiff.

The work by students from the Professional Doctorate in Art and Design programme centres on Women Creatives and features two talented students – Mengyue Zhu and Haowei Zhang.

Mengyue Zhu, a first-year doctoral student, is an accomplished illustrator whose paintings have gained recognition from prestigious organisations such as the China Illustration Association and the 3×3 Illustration Association.

Her recent series, LIFE AND BOX explores the complexities of life and societal expectations through surrealistic acrylic paintings on canvas.

Through the use of split boxes and thorns, the artwork explores human identity and emotional constraints, inviting viewers to contemplate the framed identities imposed by society.

Thought-provoking

Haowei Zhang, also a first-year doctoral student, presented a thought-provoking collection of oil paintings on canvas.

Zhang’s work employs fluidity and fog effects to express fragmented memories and dreams, challenging traditional narratives and modes of expression.

Her series, NEXT MORNING, depicts everyday moments of companionship, while her piece, DREAM explores the complexities of human nature and the duality of human behaviour.

Through her artwork, Zhang explores the subconscious mind, inviting viewers to reflect on the intricacies of memory, dreams, and human relationships.

Kylie Boon, lecturer on the Professional Doctorate in Art and Design programme said: “We are extremely pleased with our talented students, Mengyue Zhu and Haowei Zhang.

“Having work exhibited at the Women Creatives exhibition is a fantastic opportunity to showcase their thought-provoking artwork and inspire dialogue and reflection on these captivating themes.”

The exhibition, held at the West Wharf Gallery can be viewed until April 27, 2024.

Located at the Top Floor, Jacobs Building, West Canal Wharf, Cardiff CF10 5DB – the exhibition is open to the public on Thursdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4.30pm.

