Support our Nation today - please donate here
Culture

Students to showcase artwork at Cardiff gallery

03 Apr 2024 2 minute read
Students from the Professional Doctorate in Art and Design programme will exhibit their work in Cardiff.

Students from the UWTSD Swansea College of Art will showcase their artwork at a special exhibition in Cardiff.

The work by students from the Professional Doctorate in Art and Design programme centres on Women Creatives and features two talented students – Mengyue Zhu and Haowei Zhang.

Mengyue Zhu, a first-year doctoral student, is an accomplished illustrator whose paintings have gained recognition from prestigious organisations such as the China Illustration Association and the 3×3 Illustration Association.

Her recent series, LIFE AND BOX explores the complexities of life and societal expectations through surrealistic acrylic paintings on canvas.

Through the use of split boxes and thorns, the artwork explores human identity and emotional constraints, inviting viewers to contemplate the framed identities imposed by society.

Students will showcase artwork at West Wharf Gallery

Thought-provoking

Haowei Zhang, also a first-year doctoral student, presented a thought-provoking collection of oil paintings on canvas.

Zhang’s work employs fluidity and fog effects to express fragmented memories and dreams, challenging traditional narratives and modes of expression.

Her series, NEXT MORNING, depicts everyday moments of companionship, while her piece, DREAM explores the complexities of human nature and the duality of human behaviour.

Through her artwork, Zhang explores the subconscious mind, inviting viewers to reflect on the intricacies of memory, dreams, and human relationships.

Kylie Boon, lecturer on the Professional Doctorate in Art and Design programme said: “We are extremely pleased with our talented students, Mengyue Zhu and Haowei Zhang.

“Having work exhibited at the Women Creatives exhibition is a fantastic opportunity to showcase their thought-provoking artwork and inspire dialogue and reflection on these captivating themes.”

The exhibition, held at the West Wharf Gallery can be viewed until April 27, 2024.

Located at the Top Floor, Jacobs Building, West Canal Wharf, Cardiff CF10 5DB – the exhibition is open to the public on Thursdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4.30pm.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.