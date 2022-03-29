Stunning Mari Lwyd street art appears in Cardiff

A stunning piece of street art depicting the Mari Lwyd has appeared in Cardiff.

The art drawn by students at the University of South Wales has just been unveiled at the top of Womanby Street at the Mad Dog Brewery and Taproom.

The art has been created in partnership alongside Music Declares Emergency to explore ideas for making live music more sustainable.

The words on the art read ‘No music on a dead planet’.

This is ABSOLUTELY PHENOMENAL 🤯😱🤯 A Mari Llwyd has just been unveiled at the top of Womanby Street – drawn by @UniSouthWales students & has HIT OUT alongside @musicdeclares to call on the music industry & community to become more sustainable SEE IT NOW! @MadDogBrewCo! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ewcSIMSwpm — Minty’s Gig Guide 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@MintysGigGuide) March 29, 2022

The Mari Lwyd belongs to a tradition of horse head bearing, gang singing, and competitive verse in Wales associated with Christmas and the New Year, but has taken on a life of its own as a symbol of Welshness over the past few decades.

There will also be a separate mural painted at the Tramshed in Cardiff, which is hosting Climate Clash Cymru, an event dedicated to innovations in live music for tackling the climate crisis, including a pop-up gallery and mural based on the typographic work of Anthony Burrill.

It is part of the Immersed! Music Festival, run entirely by University of South Wales students, taking place in Cardiff throughout March.

The festival kicks off today before reaching its finale on Thursday at CULTVR Lab with a multisensory audio-visual experience.

