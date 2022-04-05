Stunning shot of the Menai Strait chosen as winner of drone photography prize

This stunning picture of the Menai Strait between Anglesey and mainland Wales has won a prize at a drone photography campaign and competition.

The photo by Matt Hoylan of the Menai Suspension Bridge and Porthaethwy near Bangor was chosen as a winner by Employees at NATS, the main air traffic control provider in the United Kingdom.

The aerial photograph, one of 800 submitted to the competition, will now be displayed at one of their centres.

It was one of five winners announced by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as part of its drone photography campaign and competition – #ShotOnMyDrone – with the other categories being urban day, urban night, countryside, and Christmas.

The best countryside shot was awarded to Glen Cairns, whose photo of the Glenfinnan railway viaduct on the West Highland Line in Scotland captures the area’s astounding natural beauty.

The overall winner for the competition, and of the urban night category, is Andy Wells who captured the liveliness of a Poole roundabout illuminated in the darkness by surrounding cars and buildings.

Andy Betts won the urban day category for his image taken in Kent, featuring a striking rainbow of queuing lorries.

For the Christmas image award, Steve Banner’s shot of Little Haywood Staffordshire in December captures the town as it is covered by snow, transporting viewers back to joy of the festive period.

Sir Stephen Hillier, Civil Aviation Authority Chair, said: “We’ve had over 800 entries and I’ve been absolutely amazed at the high standards that we have seen. All of the submissions, particularly those of our four winners, show what can be achieved with this incredible technology.

“It is also really important for the Civil Aviation Authority to sponsor a competition like this because it helps encourage responsible drone usage, while helping to ensure that drones are properly integrated in our airspace.”

Jonathan Nicholson, Assistant Director of Communications at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “We’ve been really impressed by the stunning images submitted to the #ShotOnMyDrone competition.

“It shows the incredible enthusiasm and engagement from the community. As an exciting way to take pictures and explore the UK, we know that the number of drone users will continue to increase.

“Of course, as this community grows, it’s key is that we continue to make sure that users comply with our Dronecode, wherever they may be flying, to share our airspace safely.”

